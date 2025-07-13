Popular TV host and journalist Morayo Afolabi-Brown has been entwined in a political controversy

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the TVC presenter suggested that President Tinubu step aside briefly for another candidate to prove himself

Morayo's remarks came after a video of Peter Obi serving food at an event went viral, which triggered a good number of Nigerians

Media personality Morayo Afolabi-Brown has responded to a Nigerian who insulted her over a post she made yesterday.

The TVC anchor had uploaded a cryptic message pleading with President Tinubu to kindly take a six-month leave and let a specific politician, whom she describes as desperate, to take government so that we can witness the wonders he will perform while in power.

Morayo Brown reveals the messages she received after Her viral suggestion to President Tinubu. Credit: @morayobrown, @asiwajubat

Source: Instagram

While some assumed the unknown politician was VP Kashim Shettima, others felt it was Peter Obi and attacked her page, dragging her. They accused her of supporting the current government because she works for a presidentially associated organisation.

Later in the day, she revealed her response to one of those Nigerians who assaulted her over her DM.

In one of the replies, the media star shared reasons for supporting the ruling president during the past elections.

TVC's Morayo's message to Tinubu ignites reactions. Credit: @asiwajubat

Source: Facebook

She wrote:

“First, I voted Tinubu because he is my choice. As a Nigerian, I have a right to that choice. I have NEVER EVER collected or benefited from this government. Everyone who has cursed me, based on an assumption that I am 'chopping, I have told God to return the curse upon their lives and children.

“I am a woman of grace. God has blessed generations through my hands. So every silent prayer I have with God comes to pass. If I have an opinion, I should not be judged simply because I work for TVC. There are plenty Obidients that work in TVC and earn their salaries. No one bothers them.”

See the messages below:

Netizens react to TVC Morayo Brown’s DMs

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oloriwendytunes said:

"As a journalist, you are supposed to be neutral. You deserve whatever you get."

dona.ld4010 said:

"Morayo in your heart you know if tinubu is not related to you and your are not benefiting from him you will never support him. Stop this your yeye belle infrastructure loyalty"

faithfitnesstore said:

"No Sane person will support this govt! So much suffering in the Land!🤦🤦."

gem_bodyspices said:

"people are sending you these messages because they are in pain, but you don't care because you are not feeling what they're feeling."

leeeymarrrrh said:

"She’s looking for an appointment with so much desperation."

theoriginalshowman said:

"When a journalist becomes partisan to the point of sharing your opinion on your show... then ... I can't take you seriously."

tolu_percussions said:

"Now seeking public sympathy; you did not pity the public when you were making insensitive comments🤣."

spiderdike said:

"😂😂😂😂😂my sister is clearing her coast make Baba them see that she is being attacked becus she loves him. Don't worry Baba go remember you."

Peter Obi insists being in Labour Party

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi said he would not leave the party despite his joining the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition movement.

The former presidential candidate disclosed that he had not left the Labour Party for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the political platform recently adopted by the coalition, a movement that comprises the opposition leaders.

According to The Punch, the former governor of Anambra made this known while speaking at the flag-off of the campaign for the Labour Party governorship candidate, George Moghalu and his running mate, Lady Ifeoma Okaro, in the November 8 election in the South East election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng