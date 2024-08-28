Nigerian clergywoman Sunmbo Adeoye, has caused a stir after addressing men and single mothers

In a recent post, Sunmbo spoke about how being a single mother isn’t a life-threatening disease that should keep men away from her

Sunmbo’s post triggered a series of reactions from Nigerians, with many of them dropping hot takes on what she had to say

Singer 2baba’s ex-partner and babymama, Sunmbo Adeoye, recently addressed men and their relationships with single mothers.

The clergywoman took to her official Instagram page to share a post where she encouraged single mothers trying to have a fresh start.

In the post, Sunmbo explained that being a single mother is not a life-threatening disease or a contagious spell. According to her, men do not become unfortunate for loving and supporting a single mother to raise her kids.

Nigerians react as 2baba's babymama Sunmbo Adeoye speaks about single motherhood. Photos: @official2baba, @sunmboadeoye

In the caption she wrote:

“I just felt the need to encourage a single parent out here who desires a fresh start. If that person approaching you is judging you by the label, he/she doesn’t deserve to marry you.”

See her post below:

What Nigerians said about Sunmbo’s post

Considering Sunmbo Adeoye’s history with singer Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba, her post quickly went viral online and drew the attention of many netizens. Several of them dropped their hot takes on what she had to say.

Read their comments below:

stempictures_:

“I married my wife as a single mum and I really enjoy my marriage. She’s the best version of women I have ever seen in my life, her experience as mother really help my mental state. I always respect her and appreciate her, single mum shouldn’t be a stigma or problem because I don’t know how it becomes an issue.”

odinakamuzik:

“May God strengthen all single mothers 🙏.”

sirpee441:

“Have you ever seen a match that start with 1:0 before 😂 abegi make single mother marry single father abeg make single people marry their self.”

Lfyofhikmah:

“Na single mom I be I no kill person.”

canditqueen:

“You see this baby mama or single thing is quite traumatizing most especially for young couples😢 only God fit decide that one and I pray everyone finds happiness.”

thamaniii_:

“I still don't get how society detests the human being(woman) who chooses to stay, but the other(man) gets no disapproval.”

sharonuteh:

“Single parenthood is not planned but life happens.”

Chefedna_edspringkitchen:

“This sermon wouldn’t be here if she wasn’t involved… it is always sweet until our brothers wants marry one.”

brendanukagod__:

“As as single guy, would you marry a single mom knowing there’s a lot of young, beautiful women out there without babies, knowing that you’re financially okay, got zero baby mama, you attract every class of woman easily so you got options.”

discreeet001:

“The question should be how did you become a single parent?”

henry_aniegboka_:

“But some of your sisters can't support they brother to marry a single mother.”

hott_galz:

“When single girls plenty na single mother u go kon choose? Nobody said its a disease, the choice no just too make sense 😏.”

Rosandre_properties:

“Supporting her to raise another man’s child? Where is the father to her kids?”

Seejoysat:

“You should also tell ladies to protect themselves and avoid all these motivational quotes here & there.”

lyonheart9ja1:

“But why normal Hüman being go mãrry single mother come even do wedding Join?”

