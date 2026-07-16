Mozambique's National Immigration Service has published an official list of six countries barred from using its eVisa portal for visa applications

Nationals of the listed countries must visit the nearest Mozambican embassy in person to request a visa instead, if they desire to visit the country

The restriction, which also affects Bangladesh, applies in 2026 and was confirmed through the country's official immigration portal

Mozambique has officially barred nationals of six countries from submitting visa applications through its electronic visa system, directing them instead to apply at the nearest Mozambican embassy.

The restriction was published on the official portal of the Mozambique National Immigration Service and applies across 2026.

Mozambique has barred six countries from its eVisa system. Photo Credit: Horacio Vilalobos

Source: Getty Images

The authority did not offer a stated reason for excluding the listed nationalities from the online application channel, but made clear that affected travellers retain the option of visiting a physical embassy to request a visa traditionally.

Countries barred from Mozambique's eVisa system

The six countries whose nationals cannot apply through the Mozambique eVisa portal are:

1. Pakistan.

2. Bangladesh.

3. Ethiopia.

4. Nigeria.

5. Nepal.

6. Somalia.

What affected travellers must do

Nationals from the six listed countries who intend to travel to Mozambique must contact the nearest Mozambican embassy or consulate in their country or region to begin the visa application process.

The eVisa portal, which offers a more convenient digital route for eligible travellers, remains closed to them under the current policy.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Mozambique had listed 19 African countries whose citizens can enter its territory without a visa.

Where Mozambique cigars are made

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that in Mozambique, cigars are completely made in Africa.

Inside a small neon-lit factory in Maputo, about a dozen workers quietly hand-roll premium cigars destined for international markets.

Despite the strong smell of tobacco filling the room, the men and women remain focused on their work, seated side by side at simple wooden benches.

Source: Legit.ng