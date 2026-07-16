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Mixed Reactions as Jonathan's Son Graduates From UK University
Nigeria

Mixed Reactions as Jonathan's Son Graduates From UK University

by  Bada Yusuf
3 min read
  • Former President Goodluck Jonathan announced on Facebook that his son Ariwera graduated from Manchester Metropolitan University in the UK
  • Jonathan and his wife, Patience, shared photos from the graduation ceremony alongside a heartfelt congratulatory message
  • The former president has two sons, Ariwera and Aruabi Jonathan, and the graduation of the former has started generating reactions from Nigerians

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Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has publicly celebrated the graduation of his son, Ariwera Jonathan, from Manchester Metropolitan University in the United Kingdom.

Jonathan shared the news on Thursday via his official Facebook page, posting photographs taken at the graduation ceremony alongside a congratulatory message to mark the occasion.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has celebrated his son after graduating from the United Kingdom university.
Former President Goodluck Jonathan celebrates his son after graduating from a UK university Photo Credit: @GEJonathan
Source: Twitter

The former president wrote:

"Congratulations to our son, Ariwera, on your graduation from Manchester Metropolitan University. Your mother and I are proud of your hard work. Wishing you the very best and a successful future ahead.".

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The photographs showed Jonathan alongside his wife, Patience Jonathan, and their son at the ceremony.

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The former president and his wife have two children together, Ariwera and Aruabi Jonathan.

Nigerians react to Jonathan's son's graduation

Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the former president's post on Facebook and reacted to the development. Below are some of their comments:

Benjamin Uchenna congratulated the graduate:

"Congratulations. But public servants should lead by example. Our constitution should be amended. As a public servant occupying any position in Nigeria, your children must attend Nigeria Universities. That's the only way we can have a sound educational system in Nigeria."
Nigerians have started reacting to the graduation of former President Goodluck Jonathan's son in UK university.
Nigerians react as Goodluck Jonathan's son graduates in UK university Photo Credit: @GEJonathan
Source: Twitter

Jorge LivingStone Akpabio expressed his preference for Nigerian institutions while sending his congratulatory message to the family of the former president:

"Congratulations, but I would have been happier if he had graduated from ATBU or Uniport. What are the political class doing to revamp our schools so that it will attract people from other countries?"

Phil Tor Ortese reflected on Nigeria's education:

"Congratulations to him, but with solemn reflection, why would one seek education in foreign universities? It means Nigeria doesn't have such a good university. Our leaders who ruled us sent their children abroad for quality education while they failed to achieve such a standard of education in the country they ruled."

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Abuwa Ogechukwu Felicita congratulated the former president's family:

"Congratulations Ariwera! We bless this great God that some of us from a low background, God gave us the same privilege with big men's kids to school abroad and also our children. On a norm, who dash monkey banana? Father, that small girl is grateful."

You can read more comments on Facebook here:

Shehu Sani explains Jonathan's mistakes

Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Goodluck Jonathan has been faulted for being the architect of his own defeat in the 2015 presidential election.

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central senator in the Eighth Senate, made the claim while speaking in an interview recently.

According to Senator Sani, there are three things that former President Jonathan did that President Bola Tinubu or any other president cannot do, and he mentioned them.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

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