UNICEF confirmed that the widely shared photo of Lionel Messi bathing a baby Lamine Yamal was taken at a charity event photoshoot more than 18 years ago

The statement emerged ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, where Spain and Argentina are set to face each other with Messi and Yamal on opposing sides

Barcelona also confirmed the photo originated from a collaboration between the club, UNICEF, and Spanish newspaper Sport

UNICEF has officially confirmed that the photograph circulating online, which shows Lionel Messi bathing an infant Lamine Yamal, is authentic and was taken at a charity event organised more than 18 years ago.

UNICEF published the confirmation on social media as the image enjoyed a fresh wave of viral attention, driven by the remarkable fact that the two men depicted in it are now set to face each other in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, with Messi captaining Argentina and Yamal leading Spain's attacking line.

Lamine Yamal set to face his idol Lionel Messi in the World Cup final. Photo by Grzegorz Wadja.

Source: Getty Images

In its statement, UNICEF explained:

"Yes, those photos you've seen are real. More than 18 years ago, a baby named Lamine Yamal and his mom Sheila met Lionel Messi at a UNICEF fundraising photoshoot."

The organisation went further to highlight the continued relationship both footballers maintain with the fund's humanitarian mission.

"Today, their achievements on the pitch inspire millions. Off the pitch, both Messi and Lamine Yamal use their voices and platforms as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors to support and advocate for children around the world," the statement read.

"The goal? That every child survives, thrives, and fulfils their potential. We are proud to have them on our team."

Barcelona backs the story

FC Barcelona also issued a statement verifying the origins of the photograph, clarifying that it came out of a three-way collaboration involving the club, UNICEF, and Spanish newspaper Sport.

The club's confirmation added institutional weight to UNICEF's account and put to rest any lingering questions about whether the image had been manipulated or staged outside of an official context.

The timing of the photo's resurgence has captured global attention, given the extraordinary narrative it presents: a young Messi, already an established football star, unknowingly photographed with an infant who would grow up to become one of his fiercest competitors on the world's biggest stage.

As noted by FIFA, the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina is expected to be one of the most watched sporting events in recent history.

Yamal wished to face Messi

Legit.ng previously reported that Lamine Yamal wanted to face Messi and Argentina in the World Cup final after Spain beat France in the semi-final.

The 19-year-old had long dreamed of facing his idol Messi. The two could have met in the Finalissima in March, but it was cancelled due to a war in the Middle East, and he finally got his wish in the final.

Source: Legit.ng