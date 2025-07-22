Jnr Pope’s widow has shared a heartwarming video of her son as he graduates from form school, expressing her pride and love for him

She penned an emotional tribute to her son, as well as to his late father and Empress Njamah, who has been a close friend, also gifted him his desire

Fans were deeply moved by the video, with many applauding the widow and Empress for their dedication and love in looking after the boy

Jennifer Odonwodo, the widow of late Nigerian actor Jnr Pope, recently warmed the hearts of many fans with a heartfelt post about her first son, Jason, on his graduation day.

In the emotional post, Jennifer shared her pride for her son and expressed deep gratitude to God for being a father to the fatherless and a husband to widows.

Video of Jnr Pope’s first son warms hearts at graduation. Photo credit@qutejay

Source: Instagram

She wrote that God had come through when she and her children had lost hope and didn’t know the right words to say. Celebrating God in Igbo, she affirmed that "Man was not God."

Jennifer Odonwodo’s tribute to late husband

Jennifer also took a moment to honour her late husband in an emotional tribute. She reflected on how Jnr Pope would have been proud of their son’s accomplishment, as he had eagerly anticipated the day Jason would graduate.

The widow expressed that although it was a bittersweet experience, she and her children continue to carry the love, teachings, and memories of their late father with them.

The woman who lost her father-in-law a few months ago ended the tribute by wishing him eternal rest and thanking everyone who has supported her and her family.

Jnr Pope’s first son seen with his classmates in school. Photo credit@qutejay

Source: Instagram

Empress Njamah fulfils Jason’s wish with gift

In the accompanying video, Nollywood actress Empress Njamah shared a touching moment with Jason, asking him what he wanted for his birthday.

Jason revealed that he had been asking his mother for a laptop, but was unsure if she could afford it at the moment.

To his surprise, Empress presented him with a brand-new laptop, fulfilling his wish and making the occasion even more special.

Recall that Jennifer also made many emotional a few weeks ago after sharing a heartflet prayer to God.

See the video here:

What fans said about video

Reactions have trailed the video of Jennifer and her son. Here are comments below:

@_luwiesah commented:

"empressnjamah do you know Youre a queen and no one can take your crown away?? Thank you for all you do for this family mama. God bless you."

@preciousstone__foods wrote:

"Jason congratulations son hey @qutejay you are doing Amazing job God bless you babes."

@mediaemenikeofficial shared:

"God I am tearing up, congratulations Nnam."

@iamyvonnejegede commented:

"Jason, congratulations to you. Well done beautiful, we all are proud of you ."

@graceama___ reacted:

"Awwwwww. Congratulations Prince."

@godwin_nnadiekwe said:

"Aww congratulations Jason. Great job you’re doing sis. And thank you."

Jnr Pope's lookalike makes man teary

Legit.ng had reported that the video of a man who had a striking resemblance to the late Junior Pope mad many emotional.

The man was seen at a park, drawing the attention of many onlookers.

A man shed tears after seeing him, and he was comforted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng