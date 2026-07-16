Mozambique's National Immigration Service has published the full list of African countries eligible for its eVisa scheme in 2026

Travellers from qualifying African nations can apply online, including those whose intended stay exceeds the standard permitted duration

Applicants who need a visa category beyond tourism or business must also go through the eVisa portal, regardless of their country's status

Mozambique's National Immigration Service has released the full list of countries whose nationals are eligible to apply for an electronic visa to enter the country in 2026, and a significant number of African nations feature on that list.

The guidance, available on the official Mozambique eVisa portal, clarifies that eligibility extends beyond standard tourist and business applications.

Mozambique releases official list of African countries eligible for its eVisa system. Photo Credit: Horacio Vilalobos

Source: Getty Images

Nationals from qualifying countries who intend to stay longer than the duration permitted under their visa-exempt status, or who require a different visa category, must also use the eVisa system to regularise their entry.

African countries eligible for Mozambique eVisa

The following African countries appear on the eligibility list published by the immigration authority:

Algeria. Angola. Benin. Botswana. Burkina Faso. Burundi. Cabo Verde (Cape Verde). Cameroon. Central African Republic. Chad. Comoros. Congo (Republic of the Congo). Côte d'Ivoire. Democratic Republic of the Congo (including DR Congo). Djibouti. Egypt. Equatorial Guinea. Eritrea. Eswatini (including Swaziland / Eswatini). Gabon. Gambia. Ghana. Guinea. Guinea-Bissau. Kenya. Lesotho. Liberia. Libya. Madagascar. Malawi. Mali. Mauritania. Mauritius. Morocco. Mozambique. Namibia. Niger. Rwanda. São Tomé and Príncipe. Senegal. Seychelles. Sierra Leone. South Africa. South Sudan. Sudan. Tanzania. Togo. Tunisia. Uganda. Western Sahara. Zambia. Zimbabwe.

How to apply for Mozambique eVisa

Eligible travellers can submit their applications through the official Mozambique eVisa portal.

The portal also covers nationals from countries under the Electronic Travel Authorisation programme, giving a broad range of travellers across the continent access to a streamlined digital application process rather than requiring an in-person visit to an embassy or consulate.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Mozambique had barred six countries from using its eVisa portal in 2026.

Mozambique visa-free entry list for African countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mozambique had released a list of African countries whose citizens can enter its country without a visa.

The visa exemption forms part of Mozambique's efforts to facilitate tourism, business travel and regional integration by allowing eligible visitors to enter the country without first applying for a traditional visa, provided they meet the applicable conditions.

According to Mozambique's National Immigration Service, citizens of selected African countries can enjoy visa-free entry for tourism and business purposes, although the permitted length of stay varies by nationality.

Source: Legit.ng