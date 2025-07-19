Davido's second baby mama, Amanda, has hinted at why she is yet to walk down the aisle like the singer

Amanda responded to a curious fan who asked why she remained unmarried despite Davido tying the knot with Chioma

Davido's baby mama's response to the fan has stirred mixed reactions from netizens, with many applauding her

Amanda, the second babymama of Afrobeats sensation, David Adeleke, Davido, has opened up on her stand on marriage and why she is yet to tie the knot like the singer.

Davido's baby mama disclosed she is not in a rush to get married.

Davido’s 2nd baby mama shares her conversation with a fan on marriage. Credit: laplubelle/davido

Amanda, who has a daughter, Hailey Adeleke, with Davido, made this known during a question-and-answer session with a fan.

The curious fan noted that her baby daddy, Davido, was married with kids, admonishing her to do the same.

“Your baby daddy is married with a wife and kids. You should get married too," the fan said.

Responding, Amanda, known as Laplubelle on Instagram, noted that it isn’t a competition.

According to Amanda, there is no rush as she believes whenever God decides, it will happen.

“It’s not a competition, and there’s no rush. Whenever God decides it will happen," she wrote.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido married his baby mama, Chioma Adeleke, in a lavish traditional wedding dubbed Chivido in 2024. They are also preparing for their white wedding slated for August, 2025.

See the screenshot between Davido's baby mama Amanda and a curious fan about marriage below:

Davido’s second baby mama Amanda's response to a fan who advised her to get married. Credit: lapblubelle

What netizens are saying about Amanda's comment

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Amanda's response to a curious fan who asked her about marriage.

ujumeluu wrote:

"No Amanda slander will be tolerated!!!! Amanda is such a peaceful human being."

dona.ld4010 said:

"People go.just siddon for their house dey give unsolicited advice. Na wa o."

officialtedi_wealth commented:

"Being married and happily married are two different aspects that would have a say on your mental health."

legendary_e.e said:

"At least, she acknowledged she wanted marriage and not the ones that will pretend and reply with something degrading about marriage. May God answer her prayers.."

bissy_bae_bee wrote:

"Why do people find it so hard to mind their business."

symply_beautiana wrote:

"He baby daddy have also had bad times, do you want her to also have that bad times. N.o...nse..nse advice."

thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"Mature response… cos teh me where dem dey use marriage collect semo for party, never a competition."

carthys_blog wrote:

"Nawa for these people o , what’s your business with other people’s life 🤦🏻‍♂️make una mind una business for once nah."

flawlessbylahmia_skincare said:

"Now that you all know Sophia is a no go area,you have now diverted una try."

