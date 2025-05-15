Nigerian singer Davido’s first and second baby mamas, Sophia Momodu and Laplubelle, made the front line of blogs following a recent update about them

Laplubelle, the mother of the singer’s second daughter, Hailey Adeleke, shared pictures from her child’s birthday party held on May 10

Sophia, who celebrated her daughter Imade’s 10th birthday, took a bold action against Laplubelle that got many talking online

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido’s baby mamas, Sophia Momodu and Laplubelle, aka Mandi, are reportedly in an online clash.

This new development erupted days after Laplubelle’s daughter, Hailey Adeleke, hosted a lavish party for her 8th birthday.

Sophia Momodu and Hailey's mum Laplubellle trend online. Credit: @realophiamomodu, @laplubelle

Videos made the rounds on May 10 showing when Davido visited his second daughter during her celebration with friends in Senegal.

Hailey was visibly excited to see her father as she clung tightly to him throughout his stay at the event.

Aside from bonding with his daughter, the singer also posed for photos with her and her friends. After celebrating with his daughter, Davido disclosed in a post via his Instastory that he had left Senegal for Ivory Coast.

Following the memorable event, Hailey’s mum, Laplubelle, took to her Instagram page to share a series of pictures capturing herself, the Afrobeats star, her daughter and guests.

A few hours later, reports surfaced that Sophia Momodu, who used to be friends with Hailey’s mum, had unfollowed her on Instagram.

A closer look at the Laplubelle revealed that she is still following Sophia amid the recent drama.

Recall that Sophia’s daughter Imade, turned 10 years old on May 14, 4 days after Hailey’s 8th birthday party.

The businesswoman dressed up her “princess” in Arabian attire as she posed for cute studio pictures

Netizens react to Sophia Momodu, Laplubelle’s drama

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

akambisa said:

"Amanda is too mature for this drama. She doesn’t give a F and guess what she wouldn’t retaliate 🤣🤣🤣."

beautiful_kaytie wrote:

"I just wish some women can put their feelings aside and know that the child should be put first in these situations."

queenceeceesparks said:

"Laplubelle no adhere to sophia advice on how to deal with davido...na wetin happen 😂."

enny_kings wrote:

"The question is...Were they friends before dating Davido? If you remove their daughters been fathered by the same man, would they consider each other friends? If you can sincerely answer these questions then you won't be shocked."

theroyalmakeda said:

"So what if it's the other baby mama that unfollowed Sophie? Yall should stop making it seem like others are saint. 😏."

tolidolz said:

"Hailey's mum has been unproblematic from the onset, co-parenting in peace without issues, respecting boundaries and a very matured lady..Please return the favor abeg😂😂😂😂.. It's obvious Destiny wants you to be part of her drama.. but since you didn't give in she's pained.. we love it!"

abujaplantinterior said:

"Abeg Sophia to do she didn’t post hailey on her birthday but mama hailey did.. watin be that Sophia problem… she should move on jor."

Sophia Momodu's daughter Imade clocked 10 four days after Hailey Adeleke's 8th birthday. Credit: @realimadeadeleke

Davido marks Imade's birthday

In a previous report by Legit.ng Davido showered sweet birthday wishes on his daughter Imade Adeleke, who just clocked 10.

The proud dad took to his Instagram story to share an adorable photo from Imade’s Arabian-themed birthday shoot.

Davido hailed his daughter over her new age as he penned down a powerful note for her, triggering reactions online.

