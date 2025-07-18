Nigerian Afrobeat star Davido garnered the admiration of many during a recent outing with his team

The With You singer was seen walking into a restaurant when one of his female fans, who was celebrating her birthday, spotted him

The lady cheered the singer to the point that he was moved to make her birthday memorable with a thoughtful gift

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, also known as Davido, has once again made his fans proud with his generosity.

The musician, known for his generous acts of giving, was in a position to do so recently after visiting a restaurant.

In the viral video, the father of twins and his team members walked into a lush eatery, where they met a young lady celebrating her birthday.

The woman, being a fan of the superstar, was excited behind the camera as she captured Davido and his crew walking in.

In that instant, the 5IVE hitmaker, who is currently on his album tour, noticed that the woman had come with her friends to celebrate her birthday, and he questioned whether she was marking a new age, which she confirmed.

Later on in the clip, Davido would be handing out some dollar notes revealed to be $1000 (approximately N1.6m) to the celebrant.

It will be recalled that Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido splashed a whopping $1 million on a brand-new Lamborghini Revuelto ahead of the nuptials, coming up in August 2025.

Watch the video below:

How fans react to Davido’s video with the celebrant

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

happyboyusa1 said:

"This man is different, u can’t pretend for over 13 years … Mumu go say his too accessible instead of you be happy for such amazing celeb 🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️."

jeanfcollections said:

"The kind of luck someone should be praying seriously for 😍."

oluwadamilarearemu said:

"I love davido button gather here."

tsg_world wrote:

"Even as a Pastor i love Davido if you don’t then come make i do deliverance for you."

okechukwu_ahumaraeze said:

"OBO is such an amazing fellow🔥🔥."

official_omaikejimba wrote:

"Definitely naming my son David because of this guy😍😍😍..his heart is so pure."

donmention_ said:

"She will never forget dis moment in her life."

oreoluwa_ola_bisi said:

"My favorite till eternity 😍."

onyi__love said:

"Truly, Davido is such a blessing to our generation ❤️❤️. May his days be long. Amen."

nova.byefya said:

"One day davido go locate me too🙌🙌🙌❤️."

mudex.official said:

"Enjoyment want finish 30bg."

dodolady4eva wrote:

"Davido is a kind person tbh. Always celebrating people regardless of levels….you just can’t love him."

mrs_fortune_1 said:

"My favorite of all times❤️❤️❤️ David can do no wrong in my eyes just like flavour umu agbala."

iamkshadow said:

"@davido mama go just dey smile from heaven.. She raised a lovely boy. One with Empathy and true kindness 📌❤️. Nobody can pretend this long! This is just who he is🙌🤍."

Davido shares romantic video call

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido thrilled fans by sharing a heart-melting video of a romantic video call with his wife, Chioma.

The couple showcased their love for each other on a call while Davido was aboard a private jet alongside nightlife king Cubana Chief Priest.

The video, originally posted on Snapchat, quickly spread across social media, sparking excitement among Nigerians.

