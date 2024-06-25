Videos from the venue where Davido and Chioma's traditional wedding will take place later today have emerged online

One of the clips showed ongoing work at the venue, with large portraits of Davido and Chioma on the wall

The trending video has stirred reactions as some netizens asked if it would accommodate guests

Music star David Adeleke Davido's traditional wedding to the love of his life, Chioma Rowland, aka Chef Chi, has remained the topic of discussion on and off social media.

Amid talk of the lavish wedding, videos showing the event venue have emerged on social media.

Legit.ng recalled reporting that a man in a video had warned uninvited guests not to attend the wedding, which he stated was meant for CEOs and billionaires.

Videos from the venues showed Davido meant business when he stated that the wedding would be strictly by invitation.

One of the clips showed some workers at the wedding venue as they prepared for the big event.

Spotted on the walls were giant portraits of Davido and his heartthrob Chioma.

According to the reports, Davido and Chioma's traditional wedding ceremony will be at Habour Point Centre, Lagos, today, Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

What people are saying about Davido's wedding venue

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

abazwhyllzz:

"Who is everybody??? It’s only billionaires that are going there."

fm_castro1:·

"So na earth they wan do the wedding , I bn dey think na Mars ooo."

ajibawealth_i:

"It's a wedding not concert and the funniest thing is that you can't enter without invitation."

tinugrills:

"Online families, I heard there’s canopy outside for us."

AraokanmiSolihu:

"We’re too plenty for this small space oh."

Cris_Muoneke1:

"Na today you go discover say inside VIP another VIP still de Congratulations 001."

