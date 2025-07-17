Davido and his wife Chioma thrilled fans after a heart-melting video of one of their romantic moments made it to social media

The singer, who had just concluded a successful performance in Dallas, was seen holding hands with his wife as they walked out

The clip was shared by the singer's cousin, Osun state governor's daughter Nike, who couldn’t stop gushing over the lovebirds

Nigerian music crooner and international star, Davido, and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, have made it to the headlines on blogs.

The sweethearts, who have never failed to serve their online in-laws premium relationship and couple goals, were spotted walking out backstage.

This was after Davido had successfully performed at his Dallas 5IVE concert, thrilling fans with his ever-electrifying energy.

According to Adenike Adeleke, Davido's cousin, who made the video, the couple looked like newlyweds, and added that their white wedding was coming up soon.

It will be recalled that Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido splashed a whopping $100 million on a brand-new Lamborghini Revuelto ahead of the nuptials, coming up in August 2025.

Watch video here:

Recall, an American woman, who watched the video of how Davido treated his wife on Valentine's Day, shared her observation about it.

She claimed that the singer loves his wife, but Chioma has been giving fake vibes even before Valentine's Day.

Fans were not pleased with what the woman said and sent her to the gallows, telling her to mind her business.

Fans gush as video of Chivido trends online

Read sone reactions as compiled by Legit.ng:

@callme_omalicha said:

"Those hands shall not be seperated in Jesus name amen 🙏 🔥."

@oma.szn said:

"She’s just there waiting casually for his hands to meet hers again 😍😍😍😍🥹🥹🥹."

@itsakosua_ said:

"I was just busy staring at chioma 😍 didn’t even realise Davido was next to her lol she looks so good."

@jeauxanna_ said:

"Awww.. they will start crying now 😂 I love how David makes time for work x Family ❤️❤️ such a sweet human. Chioma’s indeed Blessed."

Fans react s Davido and Chioma hold hands after Dallas 5IVE concert. Credit: @teamchivido

Source: Instagram

@tochi_lifestyle said:

"I love love, I love marriage.. God wey do am for David, abeg do am for me 😩🙏."

@lilibel752 said:

"The queen 👑 with her natural beauty love you guys so much 😍😍😍😍."

@bea2_tresure said:

"Happy couple, some men are so beautiful at heart with or with out money, davido would still be a good husband if he is not wealthy like this he is now, he is family oriented, raised with love and a happy soul."

@_cherii_coco said:

"If not for Davido u no go see Chioma videos or pictures online oooo😂😍."

@changes3040 said:

"Young and fresh couple😍😍😍😍. Queen Chioma enjoy your luxury life, na God give you💃💃💃💃💃💃."

Davido Shares Romantic video call

Meanwhile, Davido thrilled fans by sharing a heart-melting video of a romantic video call with his wife, Chioma.

The couple showcased their love for each other on a call while Davido was aboard a private jet alongside nightlife king Cubana Chief Priest.

The video, originally posted on Snapchat, quickly spread across social media, sparking excitement among Nigerians.

