Davido's second baby mama, Amanda, has released pictures from their daughter Hailey Adeleke's 8th birthday in Senegal

Some of the pictures captured the DMW label owner and Amanda posing together with their daughter

Many Nigerians, especially Davido fans, speculated about the pictures of Davido and Amanda, as they dropped diverse comments

Music star David Adeleke better known as Davido's second baby mama Amanda on Wednesday, May 14, returned to social media to share the colourful moments from their daughter, Hailey Adeleke's 8th birthday in Senegal.

The adorable pictures captured Hailey and her friends, as well as the birthday girl, with her parents.

One of the pictures showed Hailey holding Davido, while Amanda stood on the other side. Another picture captured the DMW label owner and his second baby mama posing with Hailey as she cut her birthday cake.

Sharing pictures from her daughter's birthday, Amanda wrote in a caption,

"8 is indeed Gr8t!!!! My baby had a blast on her birthday Thanks to @kidstime_events for making everything possible, from the decor, the food, the animation, everything was a 10/10. Happy birthday again to our big baby Hay Hay We love you so much."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido warmed hearts with a sweet surprise appearance at his second daughter Hailey’s 8th birthday party, sparking joy among kids and adults at the event.

In a viral clip, Hailey was visibly excited to see her father as she clung tightly to him throughout his stay at the event, which took place in Senegal.

Reactions trail Amand's picture with Davido

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from netizens on Davido's picture with his second baby mama. Read reactions below:

heisgodsent said:

"Really wish she was the main."

bah_Beulah commented:

"If na Sophia now she go wan gum body."

GemWilson6 said:

"You see that distance?

ugwox1 said:

"This 2nd wife no like wahala, babes just dy low-key dy enjoy."

Tisskoo commented:

"This is how you stand far away when your baby daddy is a MARRIED MAN. I like women who know their boundaries."

vivianbalary31 commented:

"Na only davido Dey give me joy for the country wey tinubu don spoil."

IamFilee7 said:

"This lady fine pass Chioma shaaa."

irioluwa1010 wrote:

"If Sophia calm down I for link am with OBO but she Dey rush and she be foolish feminist."

ja_30bg said:

"Dis sweet lady is married sef and I love it for her."

Davido criticised over Haile

Legit.ng also reported that a man criticised Davido for allowing his second daughter, Hailey, to board a private jet:

According to the man, there were potential effects of exposing kids to a fancy lifestyle at a young age.

He also cautioned Davido that such an upbringing could have a detrimental impact on their worldview and values.

