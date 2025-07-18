Verydarkman appeared to be following the ancestral way as he stormed his village shrine and river for fortification

In a video shared on his social media handles, the social critic's father directed him to the sacred zones upon arriving in the village

Verydarkman also visited a primary school named after his family, Otse, where he took some photos with his extended relatives

Nigerian social critic Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, decided to fortify himself traditionally.

The 31-year-old media personality took to his social media pages on Friday afternoon, July 18, where he posted a video of his visit to his village, Agenebode, in Edo State.

Verydarkman storms his village shrine and river. Credit: @Verydarkman

Source: Facebook

The clip shared by Verydarkman begins with him speaking with his father on the phone, who instructed him to visit a particular shrine and river in his village before leaving. According to VDM, his father stated that if he failed to visit the aforementioned places, something bad might happen to him.

Subsequently, Verydarkman stormed the shrine, where he made some prayers of protection before heading to the river, where he bathed with the water and said some prayers as well.

Accompanied by many, Verydarkman also visited Otse Primary School, which happens to be named after his family.

The activist requested a machete, which he used to clear the grass around the signboard to make it more visible. He also posed for some photos with his extended relatives.

Sharing the video, he wrote:

"As I was leaving my village (AGENEBODE), my father called me and told me I cannot leave the village just like that; else, something evil might happen to me… never knew who I was."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Verydarkman's video

The comment section of the clip was filled with remarks from netizens who shared their thoughts on the activist's move.

Verydarkman's father told him to visit a shrine and river in Edo State. Credit: @Verydarkman

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng scrupulously compiled some comments:

Ewoigbe Paulina wrote:

Vdm don carry everybody enter another world for this video....waiting we dey find for this page....we go really see am.

Jennifer Emoshogwe Igiekhume noted:

Bossman how U go enter Bode you no go see Mother Goddess, abeg oooo. You think say U be ordinary person. You never know wetin U carry sha. Thank God say Elder man call you to order oooo. God bless you Man.

Osilamah Mj Itsemeh commented:

This is my village, and this our ancestor no dey take e pikin play oo.

Joe Igrami wrote:

See as just feel relieved like say na me Dem dey pray for. Now wey we know our roots, na now the matter start. God bless 100 you Ratel presido.

Awake Nation said:

Our Ratel King, Verydarkblackman you don dey expose us oo this should be behind the camera.

Verydarkman reacts to Buhari's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Verydarkman commented on the death of former president Muhammadu Buhari.

In the video, he sent a strong message to Tinubu, stating that people wished he was the one who had died.

Verydarkman reviewed Tinubu's performance, noting that he may go down in history as one of Nigeria’s worst presidents.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng