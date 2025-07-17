Nigerian singer Flavour has elicited reactions from netizens after sharing a video of himself and his daughters

In a post via his Instagram Stories, the highlife maestro gave fans a sneak peek at how he was bonding with his family

The video showed Flavour and his children having a meal at an expensive restaurant before sharing a warm hug

Popular Nigerian singer Chinedu Okoli, widely known as Flavour, melted hearts online after sharing a cosy family moment with his daughters.

The 41-year-old music star took to his Instagram story to post an adorable video of himself spending quality time with his three girls.

In the video, Flavour is seen having a meal with his daughters at an exquisite restaurant.

Dressed casually and clearly enjoying himself, Flavour appeared relaxed and happy in the company of his children.

The heartwarming moment reached its peak when he and his daughters shared a group hug after the meal, a gesture that reflected the strong bond they share.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Flavour takes daughters on date

The heartwarming clip sparked a variety of comments from netizens who gushed over the cute family moment.

Legit.ng picked some comments:

lava905 wrote:

Why is the camera rolling while he is having this time?

denilagloria commented:

Them no carry ugebe go the outing......this guy self

b_marshal.eth said:

Why e be say men wey like woman scatter God dey use baby girls as kids embarrass them ??

kingsliveth wrote:

The best gift you can give to your children is the gift of presence. Be profoundly present in your kids lives 🔥❤️🔥.

godloveu2012 averred:

With no baby mamas or grandmothers following or joining them. Just him and his children as it should be.

daydablaky1 wrote:

I think there is tension between the sisters, because I could see the eldest stylishly avoiding joining hands with the second daughter I mean Ana benna ‘s daughter , but in all he is doing a great job, it’s a gradual process.

thefoodnetworknig2 wrote:

As it should be… Be a present father to all your kids, whether you’re married to their mum or not! Every child is special and has potential of greatness (someone needs to read this)

ebtee2001 wrote:

Everything here is lovely except the background music which is stressing my ears.

sparklingbeing said:

Always dressing her own children in same outfit. My gender and drama 😂😂😂.

Flavour reveals how PSquare inspired him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that PSquare served as an inspiration for Flavour to kickstart his music career.

The singer, in an interview, shared the story of how he used to be the 'music man' in his area, often being contracted to entertain people at bars and restaurants.

However, he revealed that during one of his gigs, PSquare showed up, and he was immediately asked to exit the stage for them. Once they ascended the podium, the crowd went wild, with many going gaga over their brief performance.

After witnessing this, Flavour revealed that he asked himself questions and decided not only to be a 'music man' but also an artist.

