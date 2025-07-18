As many mourn the death of former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari, his daughters expressed gratitude to those who forgave their father

Aisha Hanan Buhari, who spoke to BBC Hausa, expressed delight in those who forgave her father

Nigerians who came across the viral video were triggered by it as they asked questions about when they forgave the former head of state

One of late Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari’s daughters Aisha spoke glowingly about him, as the country continues to grieve his passing.

Recall that Buhari died on Sunday in a London hospital after a prolonged illness.

Late president Muhammadu Buhari's daughter Aisha appreciates Nigerians for forgiving her father.

Source: Instagram

Tributes have continued to flood in for the former Nigerian leader, whom close acquaintances describe as a caring family man with a strong sense of humility.

In an interview with BBC Hausa on Thursday, Aisha Hanan Buhari, one of Buhari's younger children, said losing her father was like losing a part of herself.

“What I will miss most about him is his sense of humour. I look up to him as a part of me,” Hanan said.

She appreciated Nigerians who bore no grudge against her late father, saying:

“First, I want to thank those who forgave him. This is something good for the country, not easy to hold in one’s heart. Nigerians know he always meant well. Sometimes we his children felt jealous. But Baba was for everyone.”

Aisha added that she was going to miss her father dearly:

“I’ll miss everything about him—his jokes, how he made us laugh. But we know Allah did it, and it’s become part of us.”

Speaking on personal memories she had of the late statesman during her younger days, Aisha mentioned how her father cautioned about money and horse riding.

In her words, the late president would say:

“Money isn’t everything; school comes first. ‘Do what helps the things you love.’ No woman rides horses much, but he encouraged me, saying, ‘Isn’t it just horse riding? Whatever you want will be done.”

“ If we did something, he’d bless us,” she added.

Encouraging Nigerians, the grieving woman noted that:

“Things aren’t easy anywhere, good and bad happen, but if we hold onto Allah and pray... I don’t feel my life has ended because I know there’s Allah.”

Watch her interview below:

Reactions as Aisha claims Nigerians forgave Buhari

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

uniquestellp said:

"Which time did we tell you we forgave him 😳😳😳😳???"

personalmarketwoman said:

"Who and who forgave your father? Your father didn’t tell us who gave the order on 20/10/2020, he died with that secret and for that singular reason, hellfire will be too hot for him to handle."

queen_dazzling4l said:

"So yall betrayed me again by going through the back to forgive Buhari 😢😢😢."

iamtimah_white said:

"Please Hanan😒😒 when did we discuss forgiveness with you ??"

foodshopabuja said:

"This forgiveness they are begging for upandan, wetin he do gan gan?"

xclusivehairs said:

"Aisha go and meet the families of those that were killed in orlu and ask for forgiveness. Let’s see if they will forgive."

tessume said:

"I’m not sure which Nigerians you are referring to forgave him. Mourn your father Nne and leave us out of it because we don’t have anything nice to say about him. I lost my own father during his administration abeg no let me talk wetin dey my mind just mourn him and leave us alone."

mrs_fortune_1 said:

"See the difference between you people and yaradua, his son is getting married and everyone was happy bc their dad built a legacy of good name but the most important thing is that you people acknowledged your father's wickedness and apologized, to me it's not una fault bc you people has no control over it, even una mama was relegated to the kitchen."

martinmoselle said:

"Your father and Mahmoud Yakubu agreed and rigged the election for Tinubu, and see how backward Nigeria is today now, see how expensive the petrol is."

mzolanma said:

"ANA AKOGHERI UP AND DOWN. Madam, mourn your father and leave these EPISTLES BEHIND. NNA GI, mere ARUU. We will never forget 20/10/2020. Even the devil will not let him rest where he is now."

cindynwokebirinwa said:

"Nobody forgave him ooo... so I don't know those you are those. The way he was so desperate for power, he should have at least done well. The only impact he left was misery, pain, sorrow, death, regrets, hunger, tears, etc....Like your father too do. 😥."

Late Buhari's daughter Aisha's speech triggers Nigerians.

Source: Twitter

Buhari's daughter Zahra cries over late father

Legit.ng earlier reported that the news of former president Muhammadu Buhari’s death at a London clinic continued to make waves online.

The statesman was announced dead on Sunday, July 3, as verified by his former spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu.

A video went viral recently showing the deceased daughter, Zahra, wept bitterly on the streets of London over her father’s death.

