Governor Radda shared that late President Buhari privately praised Tinubu’s swift removal of fuel subsidy, calling it a brave decision he couldn’t make himself

Buhari advised Radda to lead honestly, reminding him no leader can fully satisfy Nigerians, and reflected on feeling relieved after leaving office

The late president’s passing has left what Radda described as a deep void in Katsina State and among those who valued Buhari’s guidance

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State has opened up about private conversations he shared with former President Muhammadu Buhari after Buhari retired to his hometown in Daura.

Speaking with journalists during the burial preparations for the late president, who passed away in the United Kingdom at 82, Mr Radda offered rare insights into Buhari’s thoughts on leadership and national issues.

The governor recalled how Buhari spent nearly two years in Daura after leaving office in 2023, a period that allowed them to interact closely.

“He was a jovial person who often made me laugh,” Radda said, describing moments when they discussed Nigeria’s challenges and the burdens of leadership.

Buhari lauded Tinubu's subsidy decision

Among the conversations that stayed with him, Mr Radda remembered Buhari’s reaction to President Bola Tinubu’s immediate removal of the fuel subsidy upon assuming office. According to Radda, Buhari expressed both surprise and admiration for Tinubu’s bold move.

“Let me use his words,” Radda recounted.

“‘I pity Bola (President Tinubu) for what he is doing. He is a brave man for removing the fuel subsidy. When I was president, whenever I made an attempt to remove the subsidy, a lot of people would give me too many reasons not to do so. But Bola did it immediately. If he had consulted people, he could not have removed the fuel subsidy now.’”

Buhari also offered Radda personal advice on governance and public service.

“He always told me that ‘Your Excellency, go and do your best and be honest as a leader. You cannot satisfy Nigerians; only God can do that.’ He said he suffered a lot, but now he sees himself as a free man with a sense of relief,” the governor shared.

Buhari's death created void in Katsina

Reflecting on the late leader’s passing, Mr Radda said Buhari’s death has created a deep void in Katsina State and across the country that will not be easily filled.

“He was more than just a leader; he was a teacher and an elder whose counsel I valued greatly,” Radda said.

President Tinubu removed the fuel subsidy on 29 May 2023, during his inauguration speech, describing it as a step to boost economic growth and correct years of structural imbalance.

Tinubu’s decision, although controversial, was seen by some analysts as an unavoidable measure to address long-standing fiscal challenges.

Buhari sends heartfelt message to Tinubu family

