Former Big Brother Naija housemate Chinonso Opara aka Kim Oprah, has found herself at the centre of an intense online conversation after revealing the type of men who often shoot their shot at her while she’s overseas.

In a recent episode of The BTS Reality podcast, the glamorous star didn't hold back in expressing her frustration with the kind of attention she receives during her international trips, and what she said didn’t sit well with many Nigerians.

Kim describes her experience abroad

The reality star recounted that while abroad, men from all walks of life, including taxi drivers and Immigration officers, often approach her with romantic interest.

According to ex-BBNaija star:

“Taxi drivers try to talk to me. Men have audacity. When you travel abroad, you know how it is there, they don’t really care about class—they can talk to anybody. Anybody is within right of speech.”

However, the real problem for her is that the men she actually wants to attract don’t make a move.

She added:

“But the people that you want to attract, those ones shy away. It’s okay. The one that is meant for me would eventually come and will stay.”

See the interview here:

Online users not pleased with Kim Oprah

While Kim’s comments may have sounded like harmless venting to some, a significant number of Nigerians interpreted her words as being classist and dismissive of people in certain professions.

One user, @_checkings, pointed out the inconsistency in her logic:

“Taxi drivers in the abroad can talk to you cause they're within rights of speech but Naija is where you draw the line.”

Another user, @DAjimacks, wasn’t impressed either:

“Looking down on people because of their job says more about you than it does about them. Humility goes a long way.”

@fortunateozuyak added:

“So she’s waiting for rich guys to come talk to her—the ones that don’t care about her but her body. Good men will talk to you but because of the job they do, you’ll look down on them.”

Perhaps the most scathing comment came from @tsetseSBM:

“Honestly, Kim Oprah’s statement is condescending. Being a public figure doesn’t make you better than anyone. Taxi drivers are humans too, with dignity

Kim Oprah opens up on struggle

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kim Oprah has shared the touching story of her struggle before she became famous.

In an interview on the Tea with Tay podcast, the reality star said that after she lost her father, her family had to move into the barracks since her late father worked with the military.

She and her sister had to sell different items, ranging from pure water, eggs, and recharge cards at their lodge just to make a living as students.

