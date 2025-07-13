The death of the former president of Nigeria Buhari hit many Nigerians with shock as an old prophecy about the sad event trended

Popular celebrity prophet Bright the Seer shared a throwback video where she prophesied about it

In the now-trending clip, the preacher mentioned the date it was going to happen, as it matched accurately

Celebrity seer, Bright Ndibunwa, better known as Bright the Seer, is currently trending as she reacts to Buhari's sudden death.

Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Muhammadu Buhari was announced dead on Sunday, July 3. His former spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, verified the news on social media. According to him, Buhari died on Sunday in a hospital in the United Kingdom.

Bright the seer shares old prophecy on Buhari's death. Credit: @muhammdubuhari

Source: Instagram

Following that, Bright the Seer reshared an old video she made prophesying the death of former president.

The cleric mentioned that the incident would take place between June and July.

See her post below:

The 82-year-old politician was the military's head of state from January 1984 until August 1985.

The Sani Abacha dictatorship appointed Buhari as Executive Chairman of the Petroleum Trust Fund in 1994, and he oversaw large infrastructural projects around the country.

He ran for president three times, unsuccessfully, in 2003, 2007, and 2011, until winning in 2015 on the ticket of the All Progressives Congress, defeating then-incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan.

He was re-elected in 2019 and will complete his second term in 2023.

Buhari's 2015 inauguration was a watershed moment in Nigeria's democratic history, as it was the first time an opposition candidate defeated a sitting president on the vote.

Bright the Seer’s video trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dachie1 said:

"This woman really they see road oh make una no use her play."

iamnki said:

"She is really the SEER 👏👏👏👏 May God continue to give you more wisdom 🙏."

gretchenmontessori02 said:

"Accurate! Wow...prophesied June last year and happened July this year exactly as said. May God rest his soul."

rotimz_ said:

"This woman truly see things o 😮😮😮."

rutyano said:

"You be Prophetess no be lie😍more grace Ma’am 😍."

chinenyeakusoba said:

"Abeg I hope you have prayed for Wizkid? Your last revelation about him will NEVER come to pass 🙏🏻 in Jesus Mighty name Amen."

ebrislove said:

"Shes always accurate. A true seer👏."

jjennybberry said:

"Hmmm mama you truly are a seer🙌."

osalunga said:

"You saw it clearly and yet some people kept posting doubts on TikTok. Pls let’s pray for our youth and let’s all be guided. The Lord speaks for us to be redeemed but we all must be steadfast in prayers. Godbless you ma and may your oil never run dry 🙏."

charllyderossi said:

"She’s accurate but na that Wike prophesy I dey wait for wen mama talk say e go begin cough then from there kpai. I trust God sha e must surely come to pass. 🙏."

emma.okolo.35 said:

"What is the Tinubu’s date

kristiechoji said:

"And they said she is fake... Hmmmm, dey there, don't pray."

Bright the Seer speaks about Davido, Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Bright the Seer had opened up about Davido and Wizkid amid their beef, which had not been resolved.

The two had been at loggerheads and had exchanged words online. According to the seer, the two singers would have a collaboration that would shake the world, and it would take place in the next nineteen months.

She also noted that Wizkid was seriously missing his mother, and she advised him to always remember what his mother used to tell him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng