Legit.ng recalls that the former head of state died in London on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the age of 82

Noor, in a recent post, cried out over memories she shared with her late father, which got a lot of Nigerians sharing their views online

Late former President Muhammadu Buhari's daughter, Noor, has publicly mourned him on social media.

The grieving young lady shared pictures of herself and her father to recount memories they both shared while he was alive

In a memorial uploaded on her Instagram story on Monday, July 14, the late ex-president's youngest child expressed her heartbreak at not being able to share the moments and experiences she had planned for them.

Noor wrote:

““I ‘ll always carry your memory with me. I pray that you ’re granted the highest place in Jannah, and your soul rests in eternal peace Daddy,” she wrote.

Netizens react to Buhari’s daughter’s tribute

moremaria_event_ said:

"He won't rest ooo madam,the sin of the father they will use it to visit his children children."

southern_naijagist_ said:

"Buhari will be found under the deepest pit of hell, his spirit will roam round the street of kastina."

ruby.thriftwears said:

"No matter how you see buhari , he is still someone’s dad , so allow her to mourn her dad. ."

bruno.__x4 said:

"He’s soul can never rest in peace, the blood he shared will hunt him forever."

ogomimi22 said:

"86 and you couldn’t get to share moments and experiences??? Go and mourn pls."

i_am_sa_m said:

"Your father, Mr Buhari wouldn't have died if he was taken to LUTH or UCH. We have competent doctors and equipment to save lives. He just killed himself.."

hn_mb07 said:

"Did u remember EndSars? Try remember."

chisom_nwa_charleyb said:

"Awww Noor is her daddy’s Twin. Ain’t nothing sweeter than a Daddy & Daughter love. Sorry dear, May God strengthen you enough to bear this loss. 🙏🏽."

or.tegaakpore said:

"As we pour out our anguish, it’s also good to note that this man only went there to cater to his health and also helped his children and their generations to secure their future. He didn’t do well for us, but he did very well for them. In generations to come, they will always be proud of him. The only president that ruled used Nepa bill as his only credential and he ruled for eight years. Omo, Naija for show !!"

eandy1000 said:

"My dear sister. That soul no fit rest in peace ooo. That soul go roam around like mad person so that him go dae see everything him do us 🙌."

kollywise said:

:Are you sure, this is your real dad this girl

jussttobe said:

"Make those ppl wey die for toll gate no allow buhari enter heaven ooo😂😂."

earl_prince025 said:

"Which yeye enternal peace...watin go come do endsars bloods."

Buhari's daughter Zahra cries over late father

Legit.ng earlier reported that the news of former president Muhammadu Buhari’s death at a London clinic continued to make waves online.

The statesman was announced dead on Sunday, July 3, as verified by his former spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu.

A video went viral recently showing when the deceased daughter, Zahra, wept bitterly on the streets of London over her father’s death.

