Nigerian social media star Peller trended online after he shared a video of an interview process he conducted

The TikTok sensation earlier announced an opening for a cameraman with a Master’s degree as the least requirement

Following that, Peller took fans and netizens along with the vetting process, triggering reactions online

A video of multiple Master's degree holders applying to be cameramen for prominent streamer Peller has gone viral, prompting conflicting opinions from Nigerians online.

Habeeb Hamzat, also known as Peller, recently published a job posting for a cameraman with an unusual requirement: applicants must have at least a master's degree.

Peller interviews over 20 Master's degree holders for his content. Credit: @peller089

The position offers a monthly salary of ₦500,000. Only two out of 20 applicants will be selected.

A video of the interview session appeared on Instagram, showing Peller in a casual scene, sharing welcomes and playful banter with roughly ten male and female applicants.

Despite the video's light-hearted tone, viewers' emotions were heated and divided.

Many criticised the candidates, questioning why highly educated persons would apply for such a position, especially since the employer has no official schooling background.

Nigerians react to Peller’s video

watermelonsugar471 said:

"This says allot , congratulations to him."

ella.onyii said:

"Please is he streaming i want to go there and watch."

miroksmd said:

"This is so sweet and funny 🤣 😂."

andriano.cosmos said:

"SO NA PERSON WEY NO GO SCHOOL DEY EMPLOY GRADUATES NOWADAYS..??"

q.minat said:

"Instead of the government to help graduates to be able to start their business this is what it has now come to, graduates interviewing for a role to hold camera to someone who is not a graduate."

folu.kemiii_ said:

"Ahahhh😮èhhhhheh ! olorun ma fi atí je wa si ibi to ní’rá….. stand up ke."

iam_ryo000 said:

"SMH! Nigeria is finished."

ayo_dawson said:

"Even Segun Johnson come 😂😂."

solucoconuthead said:

"We only go to school to defeat illiteracy and become educated but not to defeat poverty…defeating poverty is a different ball game entirely and not based on academic qualifications."

pholly_chris said:

"It will definitely look funny to some Ppul cause no be them dey that condition. Make God heal our country."

enazcreativity said:

"How did we get here as a country?"

offishal_richie_laboss said:

"His approach to people sometimes is wrong.. be respectful and matured sometimes bro"

iamdannykell said:

"I recommend good movies, check my recent post."

touch7_printinghub said:

I pray Wetin happen to Salo no happen to you oo peller esha rora 🤔cause why film them

shobo_showzy said:

"People say peller no fit speck English but he day Posu he career. Shey they tell u say china day speck English 😂😂😂."

obihood1 said:

"he’s creating job opportunities for people , shout-out to him."

abdulmaleek_adeshola said:

"Universities are built to raise workers and laborers. If you don’t wake up early, you will be a victim. May God help us."

