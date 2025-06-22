Davido’s fun in Ibiza was seemingly cut short following an unpleasant encounter with security personnel

The singer, who recently released the highly anticipated music video for With You, had been enjoying himself on the island ahead of his manager Asa’s wedding

However, posts shared by the Afrobeats star via his social media pages showed him confronting Ibiza security and accusing them of harassment

International music star Davido Adeleke has expressed anger over how Ibiza security personnel allegedly treated him and his team.

The singer had been sharing sweet and fun clips from his holiday on the Spanish island ahead of his manager, Asa Asika’s white wedding ceremony. OBO's posts included videos from the club with his team and best friend, Cubana Chiefpriest.

Davido blows hot on Ibiza security, shares posts online. Credit: @davido

However, things quickly turned sour after Davido claimed that Ibiza security attempted to harm him and his crew.

He went further to vent his frustration in another post, threatening that those responsible would face consequences for the alleged mistreatment.

OBO wrote:

"Security just tried to kill me and my team."

In another post he wrote:

"All y'all going down."

The singer also accompanied the posts with faces of the Oyinbo security men, who tried to restrict them.

The With You crooner's post has sparked outrage and concern online as fans shared their stance on the vague situation.

See the posts via OBO's story below:

Fans react to Davido's claims about Ibiza security

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@mayor_shonaike said:

"Davido no be naija u dey ohhh den go deal with u nothing go happen."

@lambanation__ said:

"When e no go stay one play everywhere I’m available 😂."

@lati_segs said:

"No hate! I swear 30Bg no get levels. No steez and composure.. I can tell Davido and his crew where at fault seeing how they move everywhere and see how others move yu will see there is difference. Them Dey do show off for that settings they ain’t chill and composed."

Davido slams Ibiza security men, say they'll go down. Credit: @davido

@mrkhull said:

"Everything for clout,make e face hin problem ! U carry fans go Ibiza??"

@userr_goddess said:

@eddysland33 said:

"Your teams think say na naija den dey ni."

@userr_goddess said:

@mayor_shonaike said:

@bikskit_910 said:

"Their popcy godfather 001❤️🔥🔥."

