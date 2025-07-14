More details about Cynthia Morgan and Jude Okoye’s case surfaced online as Verydarkman steps in

The popular online critic revealed that he met the music executive at an event where they both discussed about the singer’s royalties and catalogue

VDM, in his recent interview, opened up why the German Juice hitmaker changed her stage and total revenue her songs have earned her

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse aka Verydarkman has weighed in on Cynthia Morgan and Jude Okoye’s feud.

The TikTok revealed that he ran into Jude Okoye at an event where made the music boss open up about his contract with the German Juice hitmaker.

Speaking about restricting her from using the stage Cynthia Morgan, Jude showed VDM a video from 2016 where the Dancehall unveiled her new name “Madrina” by herself.

The critic also mentioned that Cynthia Morgan's royalties since her break out year was 3,860 dollars, contrary to the millions her fans thought she had gathered over the years.

VDM claimed that he looked like a complete fool confronting Jude over Cynthia’s case after the music executive showed various receipt about their contract and amount of invested into the artist.

He further mentioned that Cynthia would have to publicly apologies to Jude for tarnishing his image on social media.

Netizens react to Cynthia Morgan’s case

jecobchukwuka said:

"Vdm has made me realize that I don't have to take sides but listen to both parties before judging👏🙌."

chri.stal247 said:

"Peter no go like this .. e go soon enter podcast latest 5pm b4 Chelsea match."

fda_music said:

"7hIf u be artiste u no supose miss dis video."

favourdaniels6 said:

"Na only Vdm I believe , Nigeria we too Dey take emotions deal with things una don finally hear from both side Shebi 🙌🙌."

ahog13 said:

"Na VDM go help us change Nigerian constitution."

prettyrockss said:

"She’s so eloquent. I believe she would’ve gone far in music, but it seems like there might be some spiritual issues holding her back."

mowoema said:

"Jude dn run darkman small transfer e begin talk plenty."

prince_tt5 said:

"God bless VDM. Nigeria bloggers is the main problem we have. They post what they like. Just for view and comment."

talesbyblessing said:

"👏👏👏Weldon Verydarkman! I was waiting when their whole kanta will end cus its obvious Cynthia Morgan doesn't want to let things go. So good one from Jude too🙌."

funcitycomedy said:

"Music is business they’re a lot you don’t know about it use your 🧠 while signing contract 👏👏👏once."

santa_9ice said:

"VDM if u were a pastor eh. Bro the amount of people way go Dey outside your church standing without chairs go plenty pass the ones inside. Omooo. U Dey give assurance aswear. 👏🙌🙌."

richie_boi1 said:

"I see why wizkid no dey gree sign anybody 😂. No give anybody more than wetin them deserve."

talesbyblessing said:

"@verydarkblackman please look in Psquare too. I really miss their collab

lucypretty647 said:

"The time she involved mayd boom 💥 I give up on her case."

intergalactic6x said:

"We are tired Biko #update us Na."

king_jeffrey_87 said:

"It’s good to hear from both sides before you judge."

iamtherealallegedly said;

"Wow this is beautiful,Godbless him❤️❤️❤️❤️.."

zoema_mi said:

"Lol manipulation, so they wrote anything in the paper and he signed,? Also, she can have so many alteregos, doesn't mean she intentionally changed her official name, abeg stop."

iamkunlesky said:

"Werey stil add mohbad 😂😂."

sylvy_84 said:

"Vdm help us collect mercy’s own too Biko."

feelz0_ said:

"@verydarkblackman please could you bring Psquare together for us. They ca never make it apart. We need them to give us their golden lyrics and melody . And they must work with their brother @judeengees @peterpsquare @iamkingrudy. They should drop an album. Then VDM help them promote it. We all Nigerians will make the song the highest stream in the world ."

mike_futo said:

"It's high time you all stopped falling for people who come online to cry."

Moment Jude Okoye, Rudeboy, left court

Legit.ng also reported that Jude Okoye was with Rudeboy as his N850m money laundering case was delayed.

EFCC slams Jude with seven-count charge over Ikoyi property, accusing him of acquiring a high-value Lagos property using suspicious funds from illegal sources.

Some netizens suggest Jude and Paul are siding against Peter, igniting fresh tension around the Okoye brothers.

