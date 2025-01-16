Nigerian International singer Davido's Banana Island mansion has once more become another tending topic

Fast-rising singer Spyro, during his recent podcast, spilled details on what he knows about his colleague's luxury property

Recall that few weeks back, Grammy winner Burna Boy spurred speculations around the twin dad with a statement he made about Banana Island

Nigerian fast-rising singer Oludipe Oluwasanmi Davido, best known as Spyro, has opened up on his knowledge about Afrobeats star Davido's mansion in Banana Island.

The Who's Your Guy crooner, who has been at loggerheads with one of Davido's aides, Ubi Franklin, confessed the information in his hands during his most recent podcast appearance.

Recall that Spyro had previously accused Ubi of using Davido's name to get a performance deal and failed to pay him after the event, as shared intentions to fight him.

Speaking on their misunderstanding on Echo Room podcast, he claimed that Davido has more than one mansion in Banana Island.

Spyro mentioned that the twin dad had moved out of his former house and was living in another one.

"Davido doesn't own just one house in Banana Island. In fact, he has moved from his previous house to another one in Banana Island."

Meanwhile, a prominent Lagos-based real estate company, Sujimoto Group addressed speculations surrounding singer David Adeleke, aka Davido's Banana Island property.

This response followed a social media stir caused by Davido's colleague and perceived rival, Burna Boy (Damini Ogulu), who shared a series of posts containing subtle jabs.

In one post, Burna Boy appeared to critique an unnamed individual, suggesting they falsely claimed to own a house in Banana Island when it was merely rented. He concluded by advising the artist to strive for more in the coming year.

After the controversy gained traction on popular blogs, Sujimoto Real Estate stepped in to clarify. The company confirmed that Davido's Banana Island property was indeed purchased from their firm.

It is worth noting that in 2022, Legit.ng reported that the "Unavailable" hitmaker acquired a plot of land in Banana Island valued at approximately N2.5 billion.

Reports on Davido's Banana Island mansion trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ifyboya:

"I want to tag that Diddy oil boy , but am scared he might come get me LOL."

estherkangy:

:Dem never see anything yet, 001 go flog dem with doings, make dem dey there dey play."

rawz_4ever:

You suppose know say moving means he was in a rented house before .

gpbaddest:

"I just like as davido no even rate burna boy..... E kno say na new money dey cause all those rubbish but no wahala time will tell."

sanmez_7:

"This man wey dey interview Spyro too like David oh 😍😍😍 he said my 001."

raymond_living_large1:

"Normally when it comes to funds them sabi their papa 001 no be their mate for that side."

_boa_xx:

"The trauma of his lost son made him moved out of the former out , so can you people just stop finding rented oshi up and down."

mondayjoel9:

"Na dat oil boy dey always yarn dust online wen hin don smoke plenty weeed."

