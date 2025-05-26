Nigerian singer Davido mad the frontline of blogs recently after he seen in a Polo Park with some of his crew members

The Afrobeats star was approached by a horseman who wanted him have a playful moment with the animal

Davido’s reaction towards the horse got many talking after a viral video showed how quiver around it

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido made waves online after after a video of his recent outing surfaced online.

In the clip that caught the attention of many showed the Afrobeats star with his team members as they stopped by at a Lagos Polo Park.

A horseman rode towards Davido and his crew to greet them when the musician was asked to stroke the horse.

The 5IVE hit maker was scared to touch the horse as he quivered around the animal without getting to close it.

In a previous report by Legit.ng Eniola Badmus has shared some lovely pictures taken when Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, visited the speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, at his office.

In the post, the actress, who often shares happenstances at her office after bagging a political appointment called Davido "Oriade."

In one of the photos, Davido was seen sitting down and having a discussion with the honourable speaker. The two were so engrossed in their discussion, as seen in the image. In another picture, Davido and his team, which included Cubana Chiefpriest, DK DMW, Ubi Franklin, among others were present.

In a different photo, Davido was seen shaking hands with Eniola Badmus as they also chatted for a few moments. This came after rumours that the two were no longer friends because of what Badmus allegedly did to the music star.

Fans of the Awuke crooner were not pleased that Davido was visiting an APC politician. They taunted him and said he was preparing for his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke’s second term in office, even though he is from the Peoples Democratic Party.

Some other fans wondered if Davido has finally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC). They laughed at him and vowed that no celebrity would confuse them in the next election.

Recall that Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest have been visiting some politicians in recent times. Davido was seen Senator Akpabio, while Cubana Chiefpriest was seen with Kashim Shettima.

Davido trends online with video of horse

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

obianuguozojiofor said:

"Such an humble king."

god.is.wit.us said:

"My idolo no like animals to well😂."

khiss_baby_official said:

"But men the press 4000✊🏿."

teamchivido said:

"Fear fear @davido 😂😂😂. Man is effortlessly funny 😄."

odamiss said:

"😂😂😂😂 001 not in the animal kingdom. I will never forget his video shoot where he had the yellow snake on his neck 😂😂😂. He almost peed his pants in that video."

austine__r said:

"I wish say na me the horse , make Davido touch me 😂😂😂."

favour27312 said:

"OBO for life 🔥🔥😂😂😂😂."

grac_e7055 said:

"See my idolo reflex😂."

itzlinda_bae said:

"Lol my 001 no wan hear anything 😂😂😂😂."

Bright Chimezie shares video of Davido

Legit.ng had reported that Bright Chimezie was appreciative of his visit and breakfast with Davido with a video he shared online.

He prayed for the music star and stated how honoured he was to be with him.

Fans also joined the veteran singer in praising and praying for Davido, sharing their thoughts about the heartfelt clip.

