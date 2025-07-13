Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, turned a server at an event in Imo state recently

Videos online showed the politician carrying several trays with plates of food as he went about serving the meals

On Sunday, July 13, the presidential hopeful explained the motivation behind his viral action

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

Owerri, Imo state - Peter Obi, former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), on Sunday, July 13, said he served guests at the Jubilee of Hope in the Catholic Church, because at the "private event", it is common for the rich to serve the poor.

Obi's statement was in response to a viral video showing him serving food at the event in Imo state.

Peter Obi explains why he served food at event in Imo state. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Peter Obi clarifies food-serving scene

The video, which went viral on social media platforms, captured Obi carrying trays, sharing plates of food, and engaging warmly with guests at the gathering.

The footage generated mixed reactions online, with several social media users criticising the politician.

Supporters of Obi, meanwhile, insisted the gesture was consistent with Obi’s long-standing humility.

In a statement shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, Obi said he stayed longer at the programme "because many of the poor attendees requested that I serve them personally."

The opposition leader explained that he was not the only one who served at the Jubilee of Hope.

He wrote:

"Many well-meaning and distinguished Nigerians also participated, people like Cardinal Onaiyekan, Senator Osita Izunaso, former Chairman of Seplat Plc, Dr. A.B.C. Orjiako, and many others, quietly and sincerely. It wasn’t about the cameras; it was about conscience."

Furthermore, the ex-governor stated that he was "genuinely surprised" that his "simple act" had become a topic of discussion.

Peter Obi speaks following reactions on viral video of him serving food in Imo state. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

He explained that during his time as governor of Anambra state, he always served others whenever they had events.

He said:

"Even now, in private life, I do not have a house help. When guests visit my home, I serve them myself. I live simply, I sweep, I clean, because for me, humility is not a campaign strategy; it is a way of life."

Obi clarified:

"I did not post about it, nor did I invite media coverage. Unfortunately, some third parties, completely outside of my team, shared photos and videos. As expected, the usual naysayers and paid agents went to work trying to twist something sincere into something political."

The Labour Party chieftain concluded:

"We cannot speak of building a New Nigeria while ignoring the hungry, the forgotten, and the poor. Events like this must not remain symbolic, they must become cultural. Public office holders, business leaders, and everyday citizens must unite in lifting others."

The video of Obi serving guests can be watched below:

Ayodele's prophecy on Peter Obi, coalition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder of the INRI evangelical spiritual church, Lagos, described the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition as "divine".

Speaking at the unveiling of the 31st edition of his annual faith-based publication titled ‘Warnings to The Nations', the foremost cleric predicted that Obi would pull out of the coalition.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng