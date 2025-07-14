Nigerian activist Rinu Oduala has taken to X to mourn the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died recently in London

In series of emotional tweets, Oduala expressed her grief over the loss of the former leader, reflecting on his time in office and the impact of his presidency

Fans joined Oduala in questioning if Buhari should rest in peace, they voiced their dissatisfaction with his leadership and the hardships they had endured

Self-styled activist, Rinu Oduala, has expressed her thoughts on the death of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away in London after battling a prolonged illness.

As Nigerians and celebrities reacted to the former leader’s demise, Nigerian singer Portable also shared his thoughts, reflecting on his wishes for the late president.

Oduala joined the conversation in a series of tweets on X, sharing her own personal experiences as well as the struggles many Nigerians faced under Buhari's leadership.

Oduala recounted the hardship she endured, stating that all she had asked for was good governance.

She explained that she had been forced to leave Nigeria, had her passport seized, and was labelled a terrorist. The activist further described how she had to live in isolation, away from her family, and endure significant suffering.

Rinu Oduala remarked on how she had to rebuild her life from scratch and questioned whether Buhari should be allowed to rest in peace.

Rinu speaks on Buhari’s impact on Nigerians

In some of her tweets, Oduala criticised Buhari’s leadership, claiming that he left Nigeria in turmoil, with the country’s citizens treated as pariahs on the world stage. She highlighted how the value of the Nigerian passport had been diminished and the oil economy had significantly deteriorated under his rule.

Her tweet here:

Rinu condemns Buhari’s actions in the East

Oduala also discussed the impact of Buhari’s policies on the South-East, alleging that the late president had committed numerous atrocities against the region. She described how the government had waged a war on the people of the South-East, resulting in the deaths of many, both young and old.

She added that the region remains under military siege, while Buhari was seen to have shown leniency towards terrorists.

After her tweets, she asked many of her fans to share what Muhammadu Buhari did to them, and many recounted heartbreaking tales of what family members went through.

See the post here:

What fans said about Rinu's tweets

Here are comments from fans about Rinu's posts:

@nahuchehauwa stated:

"He will surely rest by God's grace, you can't judge people it's only God that knows His servant."

@thefirstladyomorewa wrote:

"To live a good life is indeed a great virtue. To live a good life is more important."

@monpara777 stated:

"My sis no need for long talk !!! Heaven knows e no deh rest anywhere ! The souls of victims of Lekki toll gate go deh flog am everyday for us."

@temzy80_ reacted:

"Shebi d rest politicians dey see wetin end Bubu now, it is better to do good so that we can speaks good about you."

@fummi doyle said:

"He can’t oh. That one is a sure bargain."

Bright Seer's prophecy on Buhari trends

Legit.ng previously reported that the death of the former president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari hit many Nigerians with shock as an old prophecy about the sad event trended.

Popular celebrity prophet Bright the Seer shared a throwback video where she prophesied about it.

