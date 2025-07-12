The Liverpool Football Club family continues to mourn the tragic demise of Diogo Jota and his brother

Jota and his brother André Silva passed away in a car accident in Zamora, Spain, on Thursday, July 3, 2025

The squad led by Alisson Becker laid flowers in memory of their teammate outside home stadium Anfield

Liverpool players continue to honour the memory of their teammate Diogo Jota with a touching gesture outside Anfield ahead of a pre-season training.

Liverpool players lay roses for Diogo Jota outside Anfield. Photo by Liverpool FC - Handout.

Source: Getty Images

His Liverpool and Portugal national teammates have been paying their tribute to them, including attending their wake and funeral service, as well as messages on social media.

They also extended condolences to his wife, Rute Cardoso, whom he married 11 days before his unfortunate demise and his three children, Dinis, Duarte, and Mafalda.

Liverpool stars lay roses for Jota

According to Liverpool Echo, the club postponed their pre-season training, which was due to resume on July 4, to July 8 in honour of the former Portugal national team star.

The club against the usual tradition have yet to share any images from their training, but their media has been filled with activities in honour of their former player.

shared a video on X in which their players, led by goalkeeper Alisson, laid roses outside of Anfield, amongst many other memorials from fans and well-wishers.

Fans were yet again refreshed of the grief associated with the death of their beloved player and made touching comments in his honour.

@Fannypacker1 wrote:

“I wasn't alive for Hillsborough, I was born in 81 and been a fan since 87. I have never felt closer to this team as I do right now. Jota was A Player that I begged to sign when he was with Wolves. Despite his setbacks the magic he performed was incredible, left foot, right foot and head. This was one of the most complete footballers in LFC and that says a lot considering the talent that has graced us at this club. I have never cried over someone that was not a family or friend but this hurt me. I will never forget his time with us.”

Liverpool manager Arne Slot during laying of roses for Diogo Jota at Anfield. Photo by Liverpool FC - Handout.

Source: Getty Images

@Kooz_WRLD wrote:

“Sometimes it takes tragedy to remind us how special of a bond this club forms between its players, staff and all the supporters. Proud to be a Red. Rest in Peace Diogo and Andre. You’ll never walk alone. ❤️”

@Akmathurx wrote:

“2 months ago we were celebrating the title and now we're in mourning for one of our heroes. Such is life. In glory or in sadness we stand together and we'll overcome it. YNWA ♥️”

Liverpool retire jersey number 20

Legit.ng reported that Liverpool retired jersey number 20 in honour of Diogo Jota after their versatile forward tragically passed away in a car accident early this month.

The Portuguese forward joined the club in 2020, wore the number 20 and was crucial in helping the club win their 20th Premier League crown in Arne Slot's first season.

