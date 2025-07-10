Late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa 'Mohbad' Aloba trended online after a Nigerian mum opened up on what she heard

A video went viral online showing a young lady share details of what her mother told her about the former Marlian signee

Fans and netizens who came across the clip shared various takes on social media as they called out the family

A Nigerian mum recently caught the attention of many online as she waded into the trending laet singer Ilerioluwa 'Mohbad' Aloba’s case.

Legit.ng earlier reported that online critic Martins Vincent Otse aka Verydarkman reopened the deceased unrolved case by carrrying out some private investigations.

Mum shares message she recieved about late Mohbad. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

These inquires around the former Marlian signee has ignited conversations on social media as netizens deliberate on his tragic demise.

Howevere in a shocking twist, a young last shared a voice note received from her mother discussing the late singer.

In the recording, the elderly woman claimed that Mohbad was alive and that she had a video to back it up.

The lady perplexed by the situation shared the rumours for people to review her mother’s statement, leaving many to talk online.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to rumours on Mohbad

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bros_omon said:

"That’s why i don’t do facebook anymore 😂."

wfcrowncash said:

"VDM go invite you and your mom 😂😂😂no worry."

talesbyblessing said:

"Walai Your mum and my mum needs to be friends 😭💔😂."

official_mc_lincoln said:

"You see those facebook people dem be oloriburuku 😂😂."

justinnee05 said:

"Una dey use person death as cruise. No respect for the dead anymore. I pray it doesn't happen to you."

godwinallover_ said:

"You Dey craze bro,which one be VDM go soon invite am,vDm get x 300 of your 🧠 Brian,him brain sharp pass your bullshiIt online. Person they find truth u thru use am play…this looks like comedy to u."

africa_unitedd_media said:

"If them yab you say u be Facebook person just start cry."

sharonagubata said:

"Una too get wahala for this Internet space😂😂😂."

ramos_jago09 said:

"You and ur mom need medical attention 😂."

degold083737 said:

"Nah why client no fit finish for Facebook."

reveldelights said:

"She even send link join 😂😂😂."

jadonoflele said:

"two of Una know go see better thing for una life 😭💔."

akinsanmi.isaac wrote:

"Facebook go whine you but no panic, nah untouchable and flower boy cause ham."

bookolah_bb said:

"Na why I comot for Facebook they can believe anything 😂😂😂😂😂."

tayo.0714 said:

"You need to give me your mum number, I wan sell Abuja Airport for her coz nothing wey she no go believe 😂."

officialpara_para_ said:

"Dem go arrest you and your mama now 😂🤣🤣."

olaoluwa0999 said:

"You and your Facebook mama no go live long 😏."

blinkzbynikkylad said:

"My mum too😂😂😂😂 I don tire to dey explain all the time."

culona6952 said:

"God can make it possible I believe in him🙌🙏🔥."

iam_otega_baller wrote:

"People on Facebook no go kpai us 😂."

Rumours about late mohbad trend on social media. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Sam Larry wanted Mohbad dead - Karimot

Legit.ng earlier reported that Karimot spoke out in response to the viral video showing Mohbad in a wheelchair being pushed by some women.

The video, which also featured Zlatan Ibile, has sparked renewed attention to the ongoing drama surrounding the singer’s final days.

In her reaction, Karimot, who had previously been emotional over threats made against her life, revealed some of the shocking events that occurred behind the scenes.

Source: Legit.ng