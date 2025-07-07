Cynthia Morfam has penned a note to Jude Okoye following the online drama that has been going on between defunct PSquare and their brother

The singer, who was recently signed to Jude's record label, Northside Entertainment, accused him of diverting her earnings and frustrating her career

Her recent post highlighted how hurt she feels about Jude Okoye, his label, and all that transpired

Cynthia Morgan, Nigerian dance hall musician, has shared a post directed to her former label boss, Jude Okoye.

Jude Okoye, Peter and Paul's elder brother, had recently written about how he was betrayed by those he was 'shouldering' after they attained wealth and affluence.

Cynthia Morgan reveals how Jude Okoye has been avoiding her. Credit: @trulymadrina, @judeengess

The post attracted a response from his brother Peter, who slammed him for writing such and denied ever being helped by Jude.

In light of this, Cynthia has also now responded to Jude in a fiery post, speaking about how disappointed she is in him.

She also accused him of diverting her funds and being dishonest about all that transpired.

Cynthia wtote:

"Judeengees all you've done since 2016 is talk behind my back... all efforts to see you in person has been to no avail it is no news that l am disappointed in you and! know The Ta Youre also disappointed in yourself, hence your no face polity…but you see, I know I had to reap my own destruction for sowing in flesh and you too will reap yours for being an instrument and for holding back such earnings through dishonesty. As we all know God cannot be mocked."

See the post below:

Cynthia Morgan's post about Jude Okoye trends

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@zhi_amaka said:

"I know you can’t tell a person how to react when they’re hurting. In this case only Cynthia truly understands how she feels. But I also know that if you hold on too long to the wrongs done to you and stay focused on closed doors, you may end up missing out on all the new doors opening for you. I hope Cynthia finds her light in all of this."

@lemonadeswithlemons said:

"Jude knows what he has done. I pray cynthia's prayers come to pass."

@okm_herbal said:

"I truly hope Cynthia will be able to heal and turn things around for good for herself. Jude has hurt quite a number of people."

Fans pray for Cynthia Morgan amid her online drama with Jude Okoye. Credit: @trulymadrina

@cbd_oilnigeria said:

"She sowed in flesh, and Jude participated in the destruction. Hmmm , I know what that means 😢😢."

@ada_dulac1 said:

"Heal and move on Cynthia."

@engr.jide said:

"He will give you better than what was taken from you and forgive you. Al Qur’an [8:70}."

@chinemelum_victoria said:

"Jude always in the news for the bad yet similar reasons."

Peter Okoye drags Jude's wife, backs Cynthia

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Peter Okoye expressed his frustration over the fraud case affecting his family, as he detailed the alleged role each member played.

In a series of posts, he claimed that many initially suspected his wife was involved, but later discovered that Jude’s wife was allegedly being used.

Fans remain divided on the issue, but an increasing number of people are supporting Peter against his brothers in the case.

