Verydarkman has released a video discussing the ADC coalition and outlined his vision for how the party could potentially take over power in 2027

He emphasized that Atiku, Peter Obi, and El-Rufai must hit the streets and lead protests to galvanize the people, and the masses would follow them

He also shared a video of people calling for the removal of the INEC chairman, offering his opinion on who should succeed the current chairman

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has shared his perspective on how the ADC coalition can potentially take over power in 2027. In a recent video, VDM discussed a clip featuring people calling for the removal of the INEC chairman, acknowledging that while the video was AI-generated, he suggested that the ADC coalition should work towards this goal.

In the video, the people were chanting VDM's name as the next INEC chairman, a role he endorsed for himself or someone of similar integrity.

VDM shares more tips for the ADC coalition

The activist further advised that prominent figures like Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and El-Rufai should unite and lead protests on the streets.

VDM asserted that if these influential figures took such action, the public would be quick to follow, and even the police would not dare to use tear gas against them.

He warned that if Yakubu remains as the INEC chairman, the ADC coalition's chances of taking power in 2027 would be slim.

VDM's strategy for ADC coalition

In addition, VDM recommended that the ADC coalition adopt the same strategies used by Bola Tinubu during the past administration. He suggested that the coalition should push for electoral and INEC reforms, arguing that this was the perfect time to do so since Tinubu and Shettima are no longer on good terms.

The activist who recently called out Wunmi over Mohbad's death said that Shettima has been sideline by the president and the north are not happy about it.

In the video, the activist made it clear that he was not a politician and was not concerned with political affiliations, but rather with the state of the nation. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the current APC administration, noting that the country had drastically changed since they took power, citing rising prices of essential goods as evidence.

This is not the first time VDM has spoken about the ADC coalition.

A few weeks ago, he shared his thoughts on Peter Obi's position within the coalition, further establishing his ongoing interest in the party’s future.

See the video here:

Source: Legit.ng