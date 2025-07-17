An American tech mogul Andy Byron has found himself in the spotlight, seemingly unintentionally, after appearing on a stadium jumbotron embracing a lady who is not his wife

The footage that has since spread rapidly on social media showed the Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, in a romantic embrace with his company's chief people officer, Kristin Cabot

This scandal happened during a recent Coldplay concert, generating intense speculation about their relationship

A moment meant to make concertgoers smile happily turned into an internet uproar as Coldplay frontman Chris Martin unwittingly disclosed what many bystanders felt was an indiscretion involving Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his company's Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot.

The event occurred during a Coldplay performance at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Wednesday night, when Martin interacted with fans during the show's light-hearted "kiss cam" part, according to The Sun.

Astronomer’s CEO caught on jumbotron during Coldplay concert leads to affair accusations Credit: @popcrave

Instead of an innocent couple kissing, the cameras captured what appeared to be a far more convoluted relationship.

Byron, who has been the CEO of Astronomer, a well-known software development corporation, since July 2023, was sitting next to Cabot when the camera focused on them. Martin commented, "Oh, look at these two."

Seconds later, Byron was spotted hastily releasing Cabot and attempting to duck behind the crowd barrier, while Cabot covered her face with both hands, embarrassed. The scene, filmed on the stadium's enormous screen, elicited surprised laughter from thousands in the audience. Martin, oblivious of the developing dispute, continued, "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."

The comment, along with the visual, swiftly spread across social media. The video has subsequently received tens of thousands of shares on X and TikTok, with users accusing Byron of marital adultery, Newweek reports.

CEO and his HR officer spotted on jumbotron during Coldplay's concert. Credit: @popcrave

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron attracts backlash

As public curiosity intensified, the focus shifted to the executive himself. Andy Byron is a well-known person in the technology industry, having taken over leadership at Astronomer during a critical period in the company's growth. The company, which is reputedly valued at more than $1 billion, specialises in open-source data tools and enterprise-level data pipelines

Until now, Byron's public image has been entirely professional, with little media attention outside of the sector. However, the unexpected turn of events has significantly altered that profile.

Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, and the couple has two children together.

Kristin Cabot: A leading voice at Astronomer

Kristin Cabot, Astronomer's Chief People Officer since November 2024, is also in the spotlight. Cabot, a seasoned human resources professional, has previously worked for firms like Neo4j and Proofpoint.

Watch the video below:

How Nigerians reacted to Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot’s scandal

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

cindysplug_accessories said:

"I’m on a business trip. I’m in a meeting. The meeting is taking so long I can’t make it back today. Film am well well na them be this."

aminatatolagbe said:

"The staff would have a field day of gossip through out the week 😂."

teeto__olayeni wrote:

"This wife every evidence she needs to get half of everything he has,likewise the woman’s husband too. Love it for them😍."

divine_thegreat_ said:

"World-class CHAKAM 📸."

edinafab said:

"His wife will be smiling to the bank soon."

gistwith__genevieve said:

"I got an urgent call to meet me associates in Singapore 😂😂. Singapore don Sing and Pour! DJ play me - This life is beautiful 😂."

chumyberry said:

"The Head of HR is dating the CEO? No wonder most so-called HR heads never implement ideas that benefit staff — they wouldn't want to affect the revenue that funds their luxury lifestyle."

tikbus said:

"When i said the workplace, amorous affairs are becoming a norm. Shameless. How can head of HR, the custodian of policies against such, are caught in it."

laranaire said:

"Playing *oshamo - Gobe!* Gobe! Gobe!! Gobe!!! 😂😂😂. Imagine the common area/kitchenette thr next day and the rest of the week! I need a job at that establishment for just that week! LOUDEST!!!"

@Lil_Luna_IRLz siad:

"they acted as though they were doing something wrong and that's why it went viral.. if they stayed still and did nothing i'm pretty sure this wouldn't be trending this much🤷🏻‍♀️."

withlove.halima said:

"Hope they’re not married to other people?😂."

