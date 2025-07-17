Movie producer, Amacassy, has cried out online after policemen stormed her movie location and arrested some actors

Explaining the situation, she revealed that the arrest was facilitated by another production company, which accused the actors of abandoning the previous work

Although Amacassy averred that the actors claimed they had concluded their deal with the production company, they were still arrested

Nigerian filmmaker Amarachi Okeugo, also known as Amacassy, has spoken out on Instagram about a major disruption that affected the production of her latest film, Blue Dreams.

In a post on July 16, the director shared a video showing police officers carting away several actors from the set and explained the events that led up to the incident.

Amacassy first revealed that actors Abayomi Alvin, Queen Enebechi, Ekwelike Stanley, and Dove Precious Ofozoba walked off the project mid-shoot without proper notice, and one of the actors reportedly failed to return on the second day of filming.

However, the situation escalated when a separate production company arrived at the film’s location and had her actors arrested, claiming they had not completed work on a previous project.

According to Amacassy, the actors maintained that they had fulfilled their prior obligations before joining Blue Dreams. Despite this, the rival production team arrested them without attempting communication, causing delays and financial setbacks for her team.

She emphasised the importance of professionalism and accountability in the industry, calling for better communication and mutual respect among collaborators.

Despite the challenges, Amacassy remained optimistic, thanking her cast and crew and vowing that Blue Dreams will still be completed.

Sharing the post, she wrote:

"I don’t usually bring production drama to social media, but I believe it’s important to speak up—not just for myself, but for other producers and creatives who invest their hearts, money, and time to bring powerful stories to life.

During the production of our latest film, Blue Dreams, a few of the lead actors abayomi_alvin @queenenebechi @ekwelikestanley @_dhovee walked away from the project in the middle of filming without proper notice. One of them didn’t return to set at all on the second day.

To make matters worse, another production company came to our location and got these actors arrested right on our set, claiming the actors had not completed work on their previous project. The actors insisted they had already finished their commitments to that production before beginning work with us at Amacassy Film LTD.

Despite that, the other production team removed them without any attempt to communicate or reason with us, and without any regard for how their actions would affect our schedule, our crew, and our ongoing project. The disruption caused significant delays, disorganization, emotional stress, and financial strain on our production.

Let this be a reminder: Professionalism and respect are not optional in this industry. When creatives collaborate, there must be transparency, communication, and accountability. No one benefits when chaos replaces structure, and disrespect overshadows discipline.

To the crew and cast members who stayed committed despite the challenges—thank you. Your dedication kept the vision alive. Blue Dreams will still rise, because at Amacassy Film LTD, we don’t fall apart—we regroup, rebuild, and rise stronger."

Nollywood filmmakers die after consuming alcohol

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that two Nollywood filmmakers, Evans and Nnunu, died after drinking alcohol.

According to Stanley Ontop, who broke the news, the drink was bought and given to Evans and Nnunu by the film producer for a job well done, but in contrast, it caused their death.

The news triggered a frenzy online.

