Former Psquare manager and elder brother to Peter and Paul Okoye, Jude Okoye Chigozie, was spotted leaving the Lagos court premises after the adjournment of his ongoing money laundering trial with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

In a trending video making the rounds online, Jude, dressed in a black shirt and white trousers, was seen walking alongside Paul Okoye (Rudeboy), who accompanied him in a show of family solidarity.

The duo appeared calm, with their hands in their pockets, as they exited the courtroom.

Jude and his company, Northside Music Limited, are facing a seven-count charge of money laundering.

According to the EFCC, one of the charges alleges that he purchased a property worth ₦850 million in Ikoyi, Lagos, in 2022, knowing—or at least suspecting—that the money used for the acquisition was proceeds of unlawful activity.

The EFCC added that the alleged offense violates the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022. Jude Okoye, who was arraigned on February 26, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

He has since been granted ₦100 million bail.

While the court has adjourned the case, the next hearing date is yet to be made public.

Netizens react to Jude Okoye’s court appearance

As clips of Jude Okoye and Rudeboy exiting the court surfaced online, social media users wasted no time sharing their thoughts. While some expressed concern over the ongoing legal battle, others reignited the long-standing family drama involving the Psquare brothers.

@shopevrytin1 said:

“Na Paul real twin brother be dis.”

@callme_sammyb wrote:

“The worst that could happen to a man is when your siblings team up against you. I really feel for Peter and I hope he wins at the end of the day.”

@youngest_diamond added:

“Na Jude and Paul suppose to be twins brother.”

@baddest_cvr asked:

“Why are they bouncing like that? With hands in pockets like they’re just coming from a show.”

@aisha_ayomikun commented:

“Nothing should happen to Peter!!!! Jude is their real problem.”

@don_scott_2 hilariously noted:

“Honestly speaking in my humble opinion without being sentimental and judgmental and of course without offending anyone who thinks differently from my opinion, but rather looking into this serious matter without perspective distinction and views. I honestly think and believe that I have nothing to say.”

Mr P testifies against his brother

Legit.ng earlier reported that one of the witnesses the EFCC presented to testify against Jude Okoye was his brother, Peter Okoye.

In his testimony, Peter noted that in Northside Entertainment, his elder brother was the sole signatory to all the bank accounts (Zenith, Access, FCMB) of the group.

However, after the group started having problems, their lawyer, Mr. Festus Keyamo, advised that Psquare should have a sharing formula for their income.

