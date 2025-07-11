Nigerian online activist Verydarkman is hellbent on getting to the root of late Mohbad’s tragic death

Recall that the social media sensation has held series of interviews with some close associates of the deceased

In a new video, VDM singled out who should provide tangible information on what and who is behind the musician’s demise

Nigerian online activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has shared a new view on his recent investigations around the late singer Mohbad’s death.

Legit.ng reports that the outspoken TikToker has been interrogating some close associates of the deceased to hear their accounts regarding the tragic demise.

VDM points out the person who should know what killed Mohbad. Credit: @verydarkman, @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

He mentioned that he has, however, not interviewed Mohbad’s wife, his brother Audra and cousin Dorosha, who were in the house when the former Marlian died.

He went on to note that they were most likely the ones who shared the tragic news with famed media Instablog.

VDM argued that Instablog was the news platform that broke news, claiming that Mohbad had died of an ear infection, which was later refuted.

He highlighted that it was best for Instablog to disclose who provided the fake news to them, in order to bring him closer to the suspect.

Sharing the video, he wrote:

“APART FROM Mohbad’s wife, Mohbad’s brother Audra, Mohbad’s cousin Darosha and his friends that was with Mohbad 24hrs before he kpai, there is only one person that can actually tell us how Mohbad kpai and this person wasn’t in that house that day………. #REALJUSTICEFORMOHBAD.”

Watch him talk below:

How netizens reacted to VDM’s video

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

donflexx said:

"My Brother you are a very Heavy Asset to this Country wey no deserve you. My respect for you keeps growing erryday! God’s blessings shall never part from u. Indeed He works in mysterious ways by using you on our behalf 🇳🇬 ❤️."

ify_nanya_m_ said:

"Nobody said the wife killed Mohad but how did he die? She knows that very well."

lordzeus101 said:

"That him brother adula I don write am tired 🤷🏿‍♂️."

maxiblog_amuludun said:

"SUPPORT VDM BUTTON❤️❤️❤️❤️."

bendrck_ said:

"Till now Diego Jota wife never post him husband death, VDM we know the matter now."

hypeman.morgan said:

"VDM your sense of reasoning is very pricess tho, logical, tactical, critical, excellent, you suppose be the head of DSS fr."

komfor__ wrote:

"She said alot that day ,,for someone who just lost her husband."

brielnova said:

"If she was strong enough to post the next day , that means she had the strength to counter what instablog wrote."

big_confirmer said:

"Police Never Reach This Level Of Investigation Wey You Dey Do So 👏."

kunlevski said:

"Na that “ that niggaa” dey muss me 😂😂😂 How you go dey refer to your husband as that niggaa? And within 24hrs you are already fantasizing about another man."

aprokoking said:

"The investigator always ahead."

exxenceofficial said:

"God bless you my brother 🙏💯❤️."

frankemekstv said:

"Ratels let's visit @instablog9ja page make we ask her who gave you the information that mohbad had ear infection."

olufunmi_rae said:

"Na today instablog Dey carry fake news? Sentiments aside."

lordbuz said:

"This is why VDM is bigger than all naija blogger joined together."

stanleydedon1998 said:

"Since I join Ratel family I never get up to 20 likes 😢😢."

VDM calls out Instablog over Mohbad's demise. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Sam Larry wanted Mohbad dead - Karimot

Legit.ng earlier reported that Karimot spoke out in response to the viral video showing Mohbad in a wheelchair being pushed by some women.

The video, which also featured Zlatan Ibile, has sparked renewed attention to the ongoing drama surrounding the singer’s final days.

In her reaction, Karimot, who had previously been emotional over threats made against her life, revealed some of the shocking events that occurred behind the scenes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng