A Nigerian lady has publicly accused streamer Peller of misleading job seekers during his cameraman recruitment

The lady said she travelled from a far distance only to be questioned about her tribe for entertainment

Her emotional video has drawn mixed reactions as many question the true intention behind Peller’s interview

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to call out a popular streamer, Peller, after attending what she believed was a serious job interview to work as a camerawoman on his team.

Legit.ng reported that Peller had interviewed multiple master's degree holders who applied to be his cameramen on Friday. July 11.

According to the angry lady who was one of the applicants, the event was anything but professional. Instead, she alleged that Peller used her and other applicants as part of his online content, rather than giving them a real opportunity.

A Nigerian lady accuses Peller of misleading job seekers during his cameraman recruitment. Photos: @peller089/IG/@nkeseitam/X

Source: Instagram

"You used me for content" – Applicant fumes

In the video circulating online, the lady recounted how she travelled a long distance for the interview, only to be subjected to irrelevant questions, including queries about her tribe, which had little to do with the role.

She stated:

“I came there for employment, and you were using me to do content. What Peller did was not necessary. People came from distant places"

She expressed disappointment over the way the so-called interview was conducted, adding that she genuinely believed she was qualified for the position and had something valuable to offer.

She added:

“For me, I went there because I wanted employment, and I saw the qualities in myself. I am someone who will actually help you"

See the video here:

Peller faces backlash over cameraman job interview

The lady’s video has drawn sympathy and frustration from many Nigerians who feel creators are beginning to blur the line between content and cruelty.

While some online users defended Peller and claimed it was “just content,” others criticised him for “wasting the time of serious-minded people” who genuinely needed jobs.

@chioma_vees wrote:

"This is so unfair. Content creators need to understand that people are not props!"

@deejay_makvel added:

"Imagine dressing up, spending transport fare, and all you get is tribal questions? Nah, this is mad!"

@mzz_shally shared:

“This is why people no longer trust influencers. Everything is now for clout and views.”

@ojaygramz stated:

“How do you invite people for work and end up doing tribe-based Q&A? This is pure disrespect.”

Others, however, argued that it was up to the applicants to have done more research before attending.

@iamdrexx:

"That’s why I always say, know who you’re going to meet. Was it HR or a TikToker?"

Nigerians criticise Peller over lady's video about cameraman job interview. Photos: @peller089/IG.

Source: Instagram

Peller calls out Shank

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peller had complained about his colleague Shank’s recent behaviour towards him, especially when he is with his American friends.

According to him, Peller is only mentioned when he is streaming alone, but Shank fails to acknowledge him when he is with other people.

He mentioned that this kind of behaviour can breed envy in the industry, and he does not want that for them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng