A video of Peter Obi humbly serving food at an event in Umuchima, Imo State, went viral, drawing praise for his simplicity and servant-leadership style

Nigerians online lauded Obi’s humility, though some critics claimed it was a political stunt ahead of the 2027 elections

The outing follows Obi’s coalition talks with the ADC, seen as part of his continued grassroots engagement and public re-emergence

Umuchima, Imo state - Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is trending on social media after a video showed him humbly serving food to guests at an event in Umuchima, Imo state.

In the now-viral footage, the former Anambra State Governor is seen carrying a tray of food and moving from table to table, personally dishing meals to attendees.

Peter Obi appears in a viral video humbly serving food to attendees at an Imo state event. Photo credit: @PeterObi/@Magixlamy

Source: Twitter

His calm demeanour and respectful engagement with guests drew applause from both those present and Nigerians online.

Nigerians praise Obi’s humility and people-first attitude

In the video, as posted via X, Obi’s gesture was widely hailed as a sign of true leadership and humility.

Online users praised him for embodying servant-leadership, a trait many believe sets him apart in Nigerian politics.

One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter) said:

“He is a true servant-leader. This is the kind of simplicity and accessibility we want in our leaders.”

@OmotayoSolomo10 said:

"Because he is the best presidential candidate. Once he becomes president like this he will be bringing food to everyone’s doorsteps."

Some critics labelled the act as “political theatre,” suggesting it was a calculated move ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Don’t deceive yourself, this is desperation. Nigerians have grown wiser,” one commenter said.

@Gregoryijiti said:

At an event in Imo State, Peter Obi is seen in a viral video humbly serving food to guests. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

"Humble my foot. It's when you want something y'all politicians do this rubbish. Where's the change that he's bringing when all I see is someone who is still copying the notebook of past terrible politicians"

@Debiggestpod said:

"60yrs+ of his life, this is the first time I saw him sharing food on an occasion. No matter how they try to sugar coat it, me and other 200million Nigerians will see it as political agenda. Baba should stop over doing please."

Event marks Obi’s public re-emergence post-coalition talks

The event in Imo state comes shortly after Peter Obi made headlines for joining forces with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in a coalition effort aimed at building a broader political front ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Though he has yet to officially declare his candidacy, Obi’s appearance at grassroots events like this is seen as part of efforts to maintain visibility and strengthen community connections.

A brief look at Peter Obi’s political journey

Peter Obi served as Governor of Anambra state from 2006 to 2014 and became known for his prudent management of state funds and focus on education and infrastructure.

In 2022, he contested the presidential election under the Labour Party platform, finishing third with over 6.1 million votes, an unprecedented feat for a third-party candidate in Nigeria.

His supporters, known as the "Obidient Movement," continue to champion his candidacy for the 2027 race.

Watch the video here:

Peter Obi speaks on relationship with Abacha

Legit.ng previously reported that the Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has opened up on the controversies that surrounded his engagement with late General Sani Abacha, the former military head of state in Nigeria during the military regime.

Obi, who served as Anambra governor on two consecutive terms, made the clarification in a statement on his social media page on Wednesday, July 9, adding that the clarification was to set the record straight.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng