Anti-Iyabo protest leader, Sham Sodium has slammed the Nollywood actress in a now-viral video

The activist cursed the actress and anyone involved in what he described as a cover-up in Mohbad's death

He dared the actress to arrest him, insisting he would not back down until justice was served for the singer

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo is once again facing serious backlash over her role in the ongoing Mohbad death saga.

This comes after a protest was staged against the actress on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

The protest, which drew several angry supporters of the late singer, came shortly after controversial influencer VeryDarkMan (VDM) dropped new revelations hinting at deeper layers of conspiracy in Mohbad’s tragic death in September 2023.

Anti-Iyabo protest leader Sham Sodium slams the actress in a now-viral video. Photos: @iyaboojofespris/@iammohbad/IG.

In the middle of the heat, released a statement denying claims that she had accused anyone of being responsible for the singer’s death. But the move didn’t calm the storm.

A man, referred to as Sham Sodium, who led the protest, took to social media to call out the actress publicly in a now-viral video.

He cursed her and anyone involved in what he described as a cover-up.

He ranted:

“It won’t be well with you, Iyabo Ojo, and the police. This one is not a film; it is reality. All of you who had a hand in the death of Mohbad and anyone trying to cover it up, the worst is still coming. Get ready!”

Sodium, who claimed he had been receiving threats and was being reported to the police for “calling out” the actress, dared her to arrest him, insisting he would not back down until justice was served.

See the video here:

Netizens react to allegations against Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng compiled reactions of social media users below:

@naija_gistboss:

"Iyabo Ojo should sue if she’s truly innocent. Sodium no send anybody this time around"

@omo_lagosxx:

"This matter long. How many people go dey accused? But Sodium no dey joke o"

@queen_estherlove:

"Iyabo better come clean. Sodium is loud and fearless. If you’re innocent, why the panic"

@real_talkman:

"Now it’s getting spiritual. People dying, others cursing... make Mohbad rest abeg"

@tolu_savage:

"If she has nothing to hide, why is her name always popping up? Sodium might be onto something"

@ebuka_mic:

"All this drama no go bring Mohbad back, but truth must come out. No peace for the wicked"

@adedoyin_queen:

"Iyabo Ojo should sue him if it’s a lie. But the way Sodium dey para, e be like say e get receipt"

Iyabo Ojo releases statement denying claims that she accused anyone of being responsible for the singer’s death. Photos: @iyaboojofespris/IG.

VDM opens up on meeting with Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman opened up on his meeting with actress Iyabo Ojo.

The critic in a recent video revealed that he had a private meeting with Iyabo Ojo where the spoke on the situations surrounding late Mohbad’s death. He claimed that he and the actress discussed a lot of things which he didn’t want to disclose.

VDM further noted that he was surprised by the recent statement from the movie star and noted that it was only God and the universe would bear them witness.

