The death of American singer Oliver Tree Nickell, widely known as Oliver Tree, has thrown his fans and loved ones into mourning, with many reflecting on his legacy

The 32-year-old songwriter, who often wore a signature bowl cut and oversized 80s clothing, died on June 14 when two helicopters collided mid-air in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, while he was on a world tour

After his death, fans revisited the last video Tree shared on Facebook on June 12, leaving mournful and emotional comments

Fans and internet users have mourned the tragic demise of 32-year-old American singer Oliver Tree, who died on June 14 in a helicopter crash involving a mid-air collision between two aircraft in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, during his world tour.

Tree was one of the six casualties of the fatal mid-air collision.

Netizens have mourned the tragic demise of American singer Oliver Tree. Photo Credit: Oliver Tree, Auckland Live

Source: Facebook

Fans revisit Oliver Tree's last Facebook video

Following his demise, fans revisited the last Facebook video that Tree shared on June 12. In the 22-second video, Tree was being quizzed on a show about why he was dressed like Shrek, the green, Scottish-accented ogre and protagonist of the DreamWorks Animation franchise.

Tree, known for rocking a signature bowl cut and oversized 80s clothing, had an epic response for the Shrek cosplay question.

Netizens could not help but leave sad and emotional comments under the video, as people mourned Tree's demise.

American singer Oliver Tree died in a helicopter collision on June 14. Photo Credit: Oliver Tree

Source: Facebook

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens mourn Oliver Tree's shocking demise

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the death of Oliver Tree below:

Tabitha Smith said:

"What's weird is he just had beef with his record label. They have his entire catalog now, and he was going to start over on his own. This is why the timing is weird."

Alyssa Marie Somma said:

"How is this even real? Yesterday he was making us laugh, today we’re saying goodbye.

“Being cool is overrated.”… Oliver Tree.

"You stayed unapologetically yourself until the very end. Rest easy, legend."

Christy Eva Gibson said:

"I thought I was being pranked but turns out cowboys do cry I hope heaven has the biggest scooter. You touched my heart with the words I needed when I most needed them."

Graham Higgins said:

"Kind of suspicious it seems like the other one just went for his helicopter. Label wanted him dead? Anyways, we will all miss you and your crazy [expletive] videos and beautiful voice. We love you and hope you rest in peace. As you'd say, life goes on..."

Erick Johnston said:

"[Expletive] this was really his last post him as Shrek."

Amy Gelo said:

"Yoooooo it better be a joke! There's no way! Not you."

Video from crash that killed Oliver Tree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a scary video from the helicopter crash that claimed the life of singer Oliver Tree.

Many hours ago, the music industry was thrown into mourning over the reported death of American singer Oliver Tree in a helicopter collision in Rio de Janeiro.

In a video circulating online, the scene of the accident was captured, leaving many viewers emotional.

Source: Legit.ng