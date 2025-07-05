Nigerian billionaire heiress DJ Cuppy has raised eyebrows online following a video of a conversation with her mother and siblings

The Otedola ladies had gathered for a family photo shoot session when Cuppy was caught on camera discussing possible suitors with her family

Her conclusion during the conversation gave fans glimpses of hope that she may be ready to get back into the dating scene

A new video of DJ Cuppy, real name Florence Otedola, and her siblings, Temi, Tolani, and their mother, has been making the rounds on social media.

Cuppy's dating life has been of public interest, especially after her messy breakup with Ryan Taylor.

DJ Cuppy gives fans hope as she discusses men with her family.

In the fresh video, the ladies were discussing DJ Cuppy's dating life and the possibility of her dating again soon. One of her sisters acknowledged that she had quite a number of suitors, to which Cuppy affirmed.

She stated that she was talking to many men but not dating any, concluding that it was left for the best man to win.

Recall, Nigerian social media users shared their various reactions after one of DJ Cuppy's posts went viral online.

The disc jockey, who knows how to get the crowd talking, shared a post about relationship lessons.

Cuppy snapped a page of a book that listed out things a lady must not do in relationships, and were not to follow a man to.

Cuppy stirs reactions online with new video

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@amakanwakaego1 said:

"Exactly, may the best man win and May DJ Cuppy be happy forever🙏."

@amensexy09 said:

"May the best man win o😂😂😂 na contest to go evil forest to collect egg of life Abi na gulder ultimate search😂 wahala."

@soromotoochukwu said:

"Na competition now? It might be hard to get a genuine man after exposing this. Wishing her the best."

DJ Cuppy's conversation with her family spurs online reactions.

@kgold_mirabelle said:

"Everybody Sha get e own problem 😢my own na money."

@thereal.sassybabe said:

"That’s a woman having a valid conversation with her family yall. Don’t you know boundaries? Plus she is right. She is the prize actually because she has money so yall can’t shame her like you do other women."

@princenwataanayoeze1 said:

"Why'll she even have this conversation around her mom? Shame will not let me tell my mom I've a girlfriend. In her mind she'll be like Hmm a small boy yesterday 😂🙈🙈🙈."

@queenglitzz said:

"U all think she’s desperate for marriage right? Noooo sha has standard too n very intentional, she aren’t settling for less."

@bennyson12 said:

"It is so clear that she is not happy being single."

DJ Cuppy takes hunt for a Husband to Another Level

Meanwhile, DJ Cuppy sparked reactions on social media with her seemingly out-of-place post on LinkedIn.

The philanthropist and musician in a concise post announced on the professional networking platform her search for a husband.

This came after she had initially made the statement on her Instagram, leaving numerous Nigerians to weigh in on the matter.

