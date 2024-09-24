Rita Dominic has shared a post with her fans that got them rolling on the floor with laughter and praising the writer

The actress's post was about how women can ask for money from their husbands in the King James version of the bible

A fan had asked how women can collect money from men and requested that people should say it in the King James Version

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has shared a post on how to ask men for money using biblical terminology.

The movie star, who marked her 49th birthday this year, was about to sleep when she dropped the post.

Rita Dominic shares how a woman can make request using bible language. Photo credit @ritadominic

Source: Instagram

In Rita Dominic's post, someone asked how a woman can ask her husband for money using the language of the King James Version.

Lady writes message in KJV

In the post, a lady known as Manye Teiko Opt wrote a version of how she would ask her man for money in King James Version.

According to her, she wouldn't call herself his woman or wife but would rather say “the keeper of thy home, the bearer of thy children or the woman in whose blossom you findeth peace”.

After sharing all she wrote, the movie star, who became a video vixen for Kcee said she laughed so hard that she had to share the message on her Instagram story and main post.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

"This is so funny."

@diamond.nancy:

"Thus sayeth thy lord."

@umunnag:

"That person is so accurate in her answer."

@allshadesoflena:

"Oh my goodness."

@blessedprinx_cosmetics:

"The woman na professional."

@chineduikedieze:

"Aswear, e go mad to toast babe in KJV type of English. O yea daughter of heaven, beautifully made in thy vineyard."

@iruozed:

"The response it so good. It was really in King James Version."

@bettyscouture1:

"Update don land."

@tehillahcempire:

"The husband will reply, silver and gold have I none but my love, I giveth unto thee."

Rita Dominic recounts working as caregiver

Legit.ng had reported that Dominic had opened up on why she left the movie industry in 2001 and how she relocated abroad to work.

According to her, she was a caregiver while aboard, but Genevieve Nnaji called her and said that she gave her contact to some movie producers.

It was after she was called that she thought of returning to Nigerian and the movie industry which launched her into limelight.

