Actress Moji Afolayan has shared how she lost roles for refusing to sleep with some movie producers

The sister of filmmaker Kunle Afoloyan made the claims in a recent television interview that has now gone viral

The actress further warned other young talents to reject the sex-for-roles pressure

Veteran Nollywood actress, Moji Afolayan, has drawn attention to a disturbing trend in the Nigerian film industry, the rampant culture of sex-for-roles.

In an interview with Ojumomo TV, the beautiful actress, who is the sister of acclaimed filmmaker Kunle Afolayan, disclosed how she was tactically denied movie roles for refusing to compromise her body.

According to the actress, some powerful figures in the industry ganged up to blacklist her because she rejected their illicit advances.

Moji Afolayan shares how she lost roles for refusing to sleep with some movie producers. Photos: @mojiafolayan/IG.

Source: Instagram

Afolayan warned:

“Actresses, don't give yourselves to any movie producer, director, or even production manager. It will tell in the future. Because I did not warm the beds of these producers, it affected my career. They will agree amongst themselves that I must not be given roles.”

She didn’t mince words when she called out those involved, stating that they know themselves, and some even go as far as knowing the husbands of the actresses they harass.

She added:

“These culprits will tell me, ‘Is it only your husband?’ and I will tell them to just be on their own. Thank goodness I did not give in. Now, these guys will list all those they have slept with like trophies.”

See the interview here:

Netizens react to Moji Afolayan's exposé

Moji’s stance was applauded by netizens. They described her as courageous, especially given that she refused to remain silent despite the career setbacks she faced.

@naijafeminist wrote:

"Finally, someone with guts in this industry. Moji Afolayan deserves massive respect for this"

@MoviesNigeriaHub shared:

"These predators need to be named and shamed! Nollywood needs a cleanup from top to bottom"

@baba_tee1 stated:

"This story no be new, but at least we’re hearing it from respected veterans now. E get why."

@tomiwa_dreams wrote

" She stood her ground and now she’s exposing them? We need more women like Moji in Nollywood"

@AdaVibes01 shared:

"This is so heartbreaking! And some people still wonder why many talented actresses vanish from the screen."

@BabaNoRegret noted:

"She talk truth! Nollywood get dark secrets wey many no go believe. Respect to Moji for speaking up"

@IamRealPeppy stated:

"It’s the boldness for me! She no only stand by her values, she still get the courage to expose them!"

Moji Afolayan warns other young talents to reject the sex-for-roles pressure. Photo: @mojiafolayan/IG.

Source: Instagram

Jide Kosoko speaks on sex-for-role epidermic

Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Jide Kosoko has also spoken about the sex-for-roles epidemic in the movie-making industry. The film star was the latest guest on the Honest Bunch Podcast when he shared his hot take on the controversial topic.

According to Jide Kosoko, if a producer wants an actress to warm his bed for a role and she refuses, she can go because nobody can force her.

He, however, added that if the person wants the role, by all means, that means she is ready to dance to his tune.

