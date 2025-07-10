Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman trended online as he revealed that he had a private meeting with Iyabo Ojo

This came hours after the actress released a statement annoucing that she was being threatened for involvement in Late Mohbad’s case

VDM in a viral video disclosed that they both had a close door meeting regarding situations around the singer’s demise, triggering reactions online

Nigerian social media activist Mertins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, caught the attention of many online as he revealed meeting up with actress Iyabo Ojo.

This was after the Iyabo broke her silence following the fire that destroyed her Lagos office on Tuesday evening.

The mother of two, who documented the aftermath of the fire on her Instagram page, stated that while several buildings and other goods were destroyed, no lives were lost.

However, in a message posted on her Instagram page on Thursday, the actress stated that she had received threats to her life and family even before the issue with her workplace emerged.

The threats, she claimed, stemmed from her advocacy for justice in the death of late musician Ilerioluwa 'Mohbad' Aloba.

Verydarkman reacts to Iyabo Ojo’s statement

The critic in a recent video revealed that he had a private meeting with Iyabo Ojo where the spoke on the situations surrounding Late Mohbad’s death.

He claimed that he and the actress discussed a lot of things which he didn’t want to disclose.

VDM further noted that he was surprised by the recent statement from the movie star and noted that it was only God and the universe would bear them witness.

Netizens react to VDM’s video

