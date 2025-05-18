Nigerian actresses Rita Dominic, Ini Edo and Uche Jombo sent the internet into a frenzy with their recent meeting

The Nollywood besties had a mini reunion as they three hung out in a nightclub to have a good time

In the video that has since gone viral, Rita, Ini, and Uche showed off their dance moves to Psquare’s Do Me playing in the background

Nigerian actresses Rita Dominic, Ini Edo and Uche Jombo heated up the internet with their recent outing.

Rita Dominic, Ini Edo, and Uche Jombo reunite. Credit: @iniedo, @uchejumbo, @ritadominic

Psquare's Do Me, a throwback smash song, was playing loudly in the background.

Rita Dominic, Ini Edo and Uche Jombo donned stunning outfits as they showed sleek body moves to the infectious beats that filled the air.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ini Edo was one fashion icon who doesn't relent in displaying stunning looks.

She gave her fans something to talk about as she wore a lovely outfit that exposed most parts of her body. The movie star did not stop there as she combined the black attire with pink shoes and a bag that gave her a chic look.

Rita Dominic, Ini Edo and Uche Jombo trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ngozinbz said:

" The ORIGINAL GLAMOUR GIRLS!!!😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️ IYKYK 😍."

arewasynthia wrote:

"Uche na onye oringo right from time😂she is a stepper💃OG's before IG❤️."

tayodagazau said:

"The originals. Even the music reminds me of old Nollywood movies ❤️."

chichi_richards wrote:

"The actual y2k baddies 😍😍🔥."

nimi_interiors said:

"The real OG's before IG 😍😍."

ujuamaramaduforo said:

"Long live Da Queenz 😍🙌."

samuel_kelechii said:

"I miss Genevive in this mix❤️."

beyt_accessories said:

"The only person not here is Genevive❤️."

chinenye_emmaculate wrote:

"I love there friendship squad this is how I want mine to be me and my girls winning all the time. From my mouth to God ear 🙏."

unstoppable_adorablemum said:

"Original glam girls on period 📌📌un breakable trio."

stephadamu wrote:

"Just add Genevieve here and we have the movie Girls Cot!🔥🔥🔥."

ajas_mary said:

"The real Nolly babes ❤️."

hecallsmepinky said:

"OG before iG ❤️🔥."

shesvanillaaa wrote:

"Love to see beautiful grown successful made women bonding and genuinely happy with each other. Long live the Queens.❤️."

divalicious_poko said:

"The real Y2k baddies 😍😍😍😍."

fm_empire77 said:

"Can they give us a movie for the culture 😍/"

rosemary_isong said:

"The real owner of the song."

Ini Edo dazzles in gorgeous outfits. Credit: @iniedo

Rita Dominic recounts working as caregiver

Legit.ng had reported that Dominic opened up about why she left the movie industry in 2001 and how she relocated abroad to work.

According to her, she was a caregiver abroad, but Genevieve Nnaji called her and said that she gave her contact to some movie producers.

It was after she was called that she thought of returning to Nigeria and the movie industry which launched her into the limelight.

Source: Legit.ng