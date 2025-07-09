VeryDarkMan has been jubilating on his official social media page following the news that Abuja schools have resumed

The online critic had protested alongside the students after their teachers embarked on a 3-month strike, citing owed salaries

In light of the fresh news that Wike has discussed salaries, the critic headed to his page, but his comment about the minister ignited reaction

Martins Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan (VDM), has triggered reactions after he shared a video celebrating his victory. The critic shared the news that Abuja primary schools have now resumed after their teachers called off their 3-month strike.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Vincent spoke out about the mistreatment being experienced by public primary school pupils in Abuja.

VDM dances as Abuja teachers resume work after 3 months strike. Credit: @nyesomw

Source: Instagram

Clips circulating on social media at the time captured VDM sharing his painful experience regarding the pupils, revealing that they had been out of school. He also emphasized that their future was at stake and urged the government to take the payment of teachers' salaries more seriously.

Upon hearing that salaries had been paid with a minimum wage of 70,000 Naira, the educationist and media personality went online to celebrate the results of his efforts. He recounted how people bashed him online for allegedly manipulating students into a protest.

However, VDM refused to thank Minister Nyesom Wike, adding that he would not appreciate him for simply doing his job.

He wrote:

"WE HAVE DONE IT AGAIN OOOOO NYESOM WIKE HAVE PAID FCT PUBLIC PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHERS OOOOOO❤️❤️❤️ RATEL MOVEMENT O.YE,4TH ARM OF THE GOVERNMENT OYE……..God bless us all and God bless Nigeria #RATELMOVEMENT"

Watch the video here:

Reactions as VDM celebrates Abuja schools resumption

Read some reactions below:

@ceolumineeofficial said:

"You are doing great bro❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@verydarkblackman said:

"@dkokopee play me that your song “dem say we manipulate” post am for your page asap."

@hypeman.morgan said:

"Bloggers no go carry this one o, God bless everyone who stands for justice and equity in this country. Weldone VDM❤️."

@sir_coins_ said:

"Man of integrity. 👏👏👏👏👏 integrity the cry."

Wike pays school teacher's salaries in Abuja following VDM's protest. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

@ekene_chidebe said:

"If i no love VDM na wetin i gain? May God bless you @verydarkblackman good health Gods protection ofcourse more money in Jesus name Amen."

@sir_coins_ said:

"Man of integrity. 👏👏👏👏👏 integrity the cry🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻."

@anita_unusual02 said:

"I celebrate with you."

@beruengineeringconcept said:

"Vdm for president❤️❤️❤️."

@jujustyleandluxury said:

"🤣 is the dance for me 🤣 well-done and good job VDM Godbless ur influence."

@cake_city007 said:

"Anytime you won start the vocational training I will be willing to teach freely on baking 💯👏🔥."

@sir_coins_ said:

"I swear you be real manipulator. 🙌🙌🙌🙌 you the manupulate this game well .🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 baba na GOD GO BLESS YOU SIR. Man of integrity 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻."

VDM Lashes out at Abuja public school student

In other news, VeryDarkMan, the audacious social media critic, who led a protest concerning the public primary school in Abuja trended recently.

Vincent Otse shared a video in which he was seen standing with the students and pleading their unfair case to the government.

However, a clip of the critic's interaction with one of the students sparked mixed reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng