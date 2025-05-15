Ananzoofficial, the Ghanaian TikToker whom Davido blessed with $5, has sent a heartfelt message to VDM

Recall that a video of the happy man dancing on the platform caught the attention of many, prompting VDM to send Davido the clip

In a new development that surfaced online, the man was seen showing appreciation to the critic for being a divine connector

Nigerian social media critic Martins Vincent Otse is getting attention after Ananzoofficial, the Ghanaian TikToker whom Davido gave some money to, resurfaced in the news.

News of Davido Adeleke’s benevolence towards the Ghanaian TikToker spread across social media after the man danced to his new song, 'With You.'

Ghanaian TikToker thanks VDM for linking him with Davido. Credit: @verydarkblackman, @davido

Source: Instagram

Following VDM's release, he made it publicly known that he was the one who sent the guy's video to Davido, which triggered the $5K (N8 million) gift.

It appeared that word of VDM's role in the 'divine blessing' got to the TikToker, who in turn showed his profound appreciation.

In a new clip that surfaced on social media, Ananzo was seen prostrating on the floor and raising his hands in the air to appreciate VeryDarkMan for changing his life.

His post has also evoked numerous emotions online, as many commended him for being appreciative.

Watch the video here:

Reactions as man appreciates VDM

Read some reactions below:

@rn67dope said:"

"Appreciation is an application to do more👊🏾 u get sense brother👊🏾BlessUp."

@ogarn.aomi said:

"Omo see your house now, God is great 👏 all thanks to VDM and DAVIDO 🙌🙌."

@desmond_2070 said:

"@verydarkblackman Your joy and happiness is just all what vdm needs ❤️❤️."

@nakabuyefaridah said:

"@ananzoofficial you are blessed and highly favoured keep being humble bro."

@dj.captainudy said:

"I am a blind Dj please please please support my talent. I beg you all."

@_prettyesther1 said:

"Na so my destiny helper go locate before December in Jesus name?🙏."

@iamtherealallegedly said:

"Asin he is so grateful @verydarkblackman come take your flowers sir❤️❤️❤️❤️❤."

@266468tcp said:

"VDM and saviour complex. He wants to sha insert himself."

@ice_baby_nba_ said:

"God bless us all that has genuine faith and love ❤️."

@de_glovy said:

"You do this one but your girlfriend nor like VDM 😂😂 human being........... allegedly ooo."

@silas_ehi said:

"Why Ghanaian sound slow when dem dey express dem self🤣🤣🤣Him for just dey dance 🕺 dey say VDM."

@joladefunmilayo said:

"🥺🙈thank you for appreciating my husband ♥️but norms you suppose appreciate us RATELS out of 5kdolls."

@officialraul15 said:

"God will be with VDM wey send am to Davido and God will continue to bless Davido as he repost the video🙌🏼🥇🤲🏻."

@utmostdecasual said:

"Baba" is Yoruba language and accepted across Nigerian tribes, Ghana and abroad."

VDM finally breaks silence following release

In a previous report by Legit.ng, VeryDarkMan;s return from EFCC custody, excited many, who could not keep calm about his first post.

The king of the Ratel gang regained his freedom a few days ago and has made his first official post.

The clip shared, alongside his post caption, triggered multiple reactions online as fans shared their hot takes.

Source: Legit.ng