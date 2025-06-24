VDM Lashes Out at Abuja Public School Student Who Failed Future Ambition Question Mid-Protest
- VeryDarkMan, the audacious social media critic, who led a protest concerning the public primary school in Abuja is trending
- Vincent Otse shared a video in which he was seen standing with the students and pleading their unfair case to the government
- However, a clip of the critic's interaction with one of the students sparked mixed reactions online
Mixed reactions have trailed a trending video of Vincent Martins Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan and one of the students of Abuja public primary schools.
Legit.ng had earlier reported that Vincent spoke out about the mistreatment being experienced by public primary school pupils in Abuja.
Clips circulating the media captured VeryDarkMan (VDM) sharing his painful experience regarding the pupils, revealing that they have been out of school.
He also emphasised that their future is at stake and urged the government to take the payment of teachers' salaries more seriously.
During the protest, VDM pulled out a student and asked him what he would love to become in the future. However, the student stuttered while giving an incoherent response.
An angry VDM could not hide his disappointment, reprimanding the student and sending him back.
The clip raised serious concern online, as many wondered why the student embarrassed VDM, who was fighting for their rights, in such a manner.
Watch the clip below:
Reactions as VDM's clip with student circulates
Read some reactions as compiled with Legit.ng below:
@rubby_hot73 said:
"We way sabi watin we wan be in future back then watin we don be today ? 😢 😂."
@jayalive0 siad:
"Y’all laughing in the comment section, whats funny?"
@bayorr_genesis said:
"Una nor see as him uniform dey before una call am out😂😂."
@stagaofficial said:
"That’s to show you that our country is far gone naa. If the country was working this shouldn’t have happened."
@blackboy_wicked said:
"Person wey get joy say him school dey closed."
@lawla said"
"Look at who they're fighting for."
@big_spenda.01 said:
"He nor won talk watin nor go latter happen. You know say na Nigeria day decid watin u go become for your future 😂."
@unbothered_emmy said:
"The government made him forget about his future 🤦♂️😁😂."
@callmeghoxt said:
"That question self Dem suppose no dey ask am...😂😂😂😂 U go talk doctor, na artiste you go turn out to do .. only god knows."
@homepage_projects said:
"This reason why freedom is not given on a platter of gold."
@_whykay_999 said:
"He said, you be olodo see your mouth."
@discombombulatedd said:
"Government like am,, na wetin dem dey use do thugs tomoro."
VDM opens up on absence from social media
Meanwhile, Verydarkman, finally reacted to the emotional video shared by his elder brother, Mark Otse, concerning his health and absence from the internet.
Mark had expressed concern over his brother’s condition, calling on fans to pray for him, his emotional plea stirred panic, as he struggled to explain.
Verydarkman made a post to address the concern, but fans were left unsatisfied, they expressed relief, others questioned the tone and content.
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng