VeryDarkMan, the audacious social media critic, who led a protest concerning the public primary school in Abuja is trending

Vincent Otse shared a video in which he was seen standing with the students and pleading their unfair case to the government

However, a clip of the critic's interaction with one of the students sparked mixed reactions online

Mixed reactions have trailed a trending video of Vincent Martins Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan and one of the students of Abuja public primary schools.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Vincent spoke out about the mistreatment being experienced by public primary school pupils in Abuja.

Drama as VDM angrily slams a primary school student over unintelligent response to his question. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Clips circulating the media captured VeryDarkMan (VDM) sharing his painful experience regarding the pupils, revealing that they have been out of school.

He also emphasised that their future is at stake and urged the government to take the payment of teachers' salaries more seriously.

During the protest, VDM pulled out a student and asked him what he would love to become in the future. However, the student stuttered while giving an incoherent response.

An angry VDM could not hide his disappointment, reprimanding the student and sending him back.

The clip raised serious concern online, as many wondered why the student embarrassed VDM, who was fighting for their rights, in such a manner.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions as VDM's clip with student circulates

Read some reactions as compiled with Legit.ng below:

@rubby_hot73 said:

"We way sabi watin we wan be in future back then watin we don be today ? 😢 😂."

@jayalive0 siad:

"Y’all laughing in the comment section, whats funny?"

@bayorr_genesis said:

"Una nor see as him uniform dey before una call am out😂😂."

@stagaofficial said:

"That’s to show you that our country is far gone naa. If the country was working this shouldn’t have happened."

VDM blasts Abuja primary school student over unintelligent response to his question. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

@blackboy_wicked said:

"Person wey get joy say him school dey closed."

@lawla said"

"Look at who they're fighting for."

@big_spenda.01 said:

"He nor won talk watin nor go latter happen. You know say na Nigeria day decid watin u go become for your future 😂."

@unbothered_emmy said:

"The government made him forget about his future 🤦‍♂️😁😂."

@callmeghoxt said:

"That question self Dem suppose no dey ask am...😂😂😂😂 U go talk doctor, na artiste you go turn out to do .. only god knows."

@homepage_projects said:

"This reason why freedom is not given on a platter of gold."

@_whykay_999 said:

"He said, you be olodo see your mouth."

@discombombulatedd said:

"Government like am,, na wetin dem dey use do thugs tomoro."

VDM opens up on absence from social media

Meanwhile, Verydarkman, finally reacted to the emotional video shared by his elder brother, Mark Otse, concerning his health and absence from the internet.

Mark had expressed concern over his brother’s condition, calling on fans to pray for him, his emotional plea stirred panic, as he struggled to explain.

Verydarkman made a post to address the concern, but fans were left unsatisfied, they expressed relief, others questioned the tone and content.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng