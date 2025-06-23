VeryDarkMan, an audacious social media critic, has led a protest concerning the public primary school in Abuja

Vincent Otse shared a video, in which he was seen standing with the students and pleading their unfair case to the government

In the clip, VDM details the main reason the kids are out of school, adding that their future is being toiled with

Nigerian social media user and outspoken critic, Vincent Martins Otse, has spoken out about the mistreatment being experienced by public primary school pupils in Abuja.

In a video that has been circulating on social media, VDM shared his painful experience regarding the pupils, revealing that they have been out of school.

He noted that there had been lies told about the increase in the minimum wage from N30K to N80K. However, the reality is that teachers still receive the meagre sum of N30K.

Following this, VDM stated that the teachers are owed, which is why they have refused to teach the students, leaving them stranded.

He, therefore, called on the Nigerian government to look into the situation, stressing that the future of the children is paramount. The clips shown captured the activist on the streets of Abuja with a mega phone, as he leads the protest.

VeryDarkMan wrote:

"For over 9weeks our public primary school kids in the federal capital territory have been out of school because the president tinubu administration lied about the increment of the minimum wage,according to their books they claimed they are paying these primary school teachers 80 thousand naira and above depending on their level"

"Sadly they lied to them because till now they are still being paid 30 thousand naira and upon this they have been owed salaries and for this reasons the teachers decided to go on strike @officialasiwajubat this is not the future you promised Nigerians."

"Our children be limited to a brighter future without this basic education,the greed of your government should not cost them a path to the good life @officialefcc please we demand a deep investigation on the board incharge of their salaries so as to clear this mess and send these innocent kids back to school."

See the post below:

Watch another video here:

Recall that Verydarkman’s elder brother Mark Vincent Otse opened up on plans to fight for the social media activist.

Legit.ng had reported that the online sensation was reportedly brutalised in GTBank by gunmen who took him away in a black van.

Mark Vincent in a trending video called on his brother’s fans as he shared strategies they would implement in the new week.

Reactions as VDM leads Abuja protest

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@big__sadorh said:

"Voice of the voiceless button>>>❤️❤️❤️."

@olufunmi_rae said:

"I love this level of pettiness 📌 the government shouldn’t toy with our children’s future."

@diamondcelebrities said:

"If we have VDM in every state Nigeria for don better 👏."

@mohameddineg said:

"God protect Vdm God bless vdm forever ratel for life ❤️👑."

@viktorscutz said:

"VDM ,write the names of Noise makers :::::1.Nyesom Wike 2.Seyi Tinubu 3.Bola Ahmed Tinubu X3 4. Akpabio x 2."

VDM opens up on absence from social media

Meanwhile, Verydarkman, finally reacted to the emotional video shared by his elder brother, Mark Otse, concerning his health and absence from the internet.

Mark had expressed concern over his brother’s condition, calling on fans to pray for him, his emotional plea stirred panic, as he struggled to explain.

Verydarkman made a post to address the concern, but fans were left unsatisfied, they expressed relief, others questioned the tone and content.

