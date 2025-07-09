Nicki Minaj has called out her colleague and hip-hop music mogul Jay-Z over an alleged debt

The Pink Friday hitmaker alleged that the Roc Nation boss owes her approximately $200 million

She pushed him to contact her and settle the bill, stressing that failure to do so would simply lead to the accumulation of further interest

Trinidadian rapper Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, aka Nicki Minaj, has confronted Jay-Z in a pair of angry tweets on X (previously Twitter) on Tuesday July 8, accusing the renowned rapper of owing her between $100 million and $200 million.

The Anaconda hitmaker mentioned that anyone calling the Hip hop merchant “Hov” will get a query from god for “blasphemy”

“We’ve calculated about 100-200MM so far. #JayZ call me to settle this karmic debt. It’s only collecting more interest. You still in my TOP 5 tho. Let’s get it niggga. And anyone still calling him Hov will answer to God for the blasphemy,” she wrote.

Not stopping there, Nicki promised that if the money is retrieved, she would use some of the amount to send her female fans to college.

"I’m going to use some of the money #JayZ owes me to send some of my Barbz to college, pay their school fees & student loans via my #StudentOfTheGame charity."

According to Hotnewhiphop, this is not the first time Nicki Minaj has attacked Jay-Z on social media this month. Last week, she shared a fan complaint about her relationship with Tidal, the legendary rapper's firm.

"#jayz owes Nicki Minaj money & a apology," one fan wrote. Another added: "#JayZ should of paid Nicki Minaj her cut of the Tidal deal." She quote-tweeted them with an emoji.

Jay-Z founded Tidal with Nicki Minaj, J. Cole, and Rihanna, but sold the company in 2021 to Jack Dorsey's Square for approximately $300 million. As a result, Minaj previously claimed she was expecting a large payoff but was only handed $1 million, according to Complex.

In addition to the furious posts, Minaj appeared to take a dig at Jay-Z with her verse in a remix of Lil Wayne's new song, "Banned From NO."

"NFL, fire some nigggas and then call us," she rapped. She had earlier expressed her support for Wayne after Jay-Z and the NFL chose Kendrick Lamar to perform over him during the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.

See her tweet below:

Nicki Minaj calls out Jay‑Z, fans react

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@DIIORMARAJ said:

"You see how real she is? Not taking his pen away from him, even tho he’s literally trying to take away her career. PAY UP #JAYZ."

@St_Louisra said:

"Beyonce going to drag you."

harrisonntaylor said:

"Una no give am Grammy 😢 una still no wan pay her her money."

africanflamingo_ said:

"The only female artist and rapper wey no dey fear this man 😂."

fheytii wrote:

"Even Jay Z dey borrow so who am I? Fair money loan leave me abeg 😂😂. Make una no make me come that US there oo 😤."

@wescottlaurent said:

"Bravest woman on earth. This is black history. The black men need to step up."

@smoothmelanin said:

"Be careful Nicki, I don’t want anything to happen to you."

@OnikaPwesh said:

:The democrats and carter's promotes black excellence while they keep downplaying black people hard works."

@St_Louisra said:

"Nicki it's not jay z fault cardi b is number 1 lmao she breaking records and you crying over jayz."

@gyminye said:

"This is why you screaming cause he owe you money well going on social media is not going to get the job done."

nickiminajparody:

"#JayZ I heard you’re in debt trying to move out of America but can’t afford a house in the UK what’s up with that? is is that why Beyoncé is working so hard with all these tours???"

Davido hails Nicki Minaj

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido and American rapper Nicki Minaj caught the attention of netizens.

The US rap sensation, during her show in Portugal, made a lovely shoutout to Davido and his wife Chioma over their traditional marriage.

Davido gushed about Nicki's thoughtful gesture and also revealed that a 2020 hit track he did with the US star topped the charts.

