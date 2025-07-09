A conversation between Davido and one of his followers escalated really fast and turned out in her favour

The singer had earlier fired shots at the lady for advising him to ignore trolls from Wizkid's camp

However, it was all smiles and good vibes after the singer asked her to send him a DM and disclosed his new plans for her

Davido has had a hard time on social media lately, especially X (formerly Twitter). The singer has been caught in a couple of online spats with trolls from the camp of his rival, Wizkid. However, the most recent one saw a critic blast his family over private jets.

One of his fans caught a glimpse of this tweet and advised the singer to please ignore the said fan, who was only seeking his attention.

This statement angered the Grammy-nominee, who threatened to unfollow his fans. The lady swiftly apologised to OBO, adding that it was not her intention to get him riled up. She also begged him not to unfollow her.

In response to a retweet, Davido asked her to send him a DM, as he would love to build her a shop. The lady did as told and shared a screenshot of their chat, where Davido had asked her for the cost of a shop and for her to send her account details.

This is not the first time this is happening, as the singer recently sent a fan N5 million to change her hair on Twitter.

See the tweets below:

Davido promises fan new shop, fans react

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from online users below:

@amarucrooks said:

"David has time today 🙆🏾yall need to stop playing with him 😂😂😂."

@akonbelly said:

"Davido has been helping people for so long and it’s crazy how people disrespect him."

@d_excelmothercare_asaba said:

"Dav Sabi help his fan wela... proudly 30bg."

@gold.xoxo_ said:

"Next time no put mouth for wetin no concern you 😂."

@verified_ali_ said:

"He de feel like Demi god 😂😂 all this 30bg sef ehhn."

@ifghsu said:

"A wizkid fan is not someone you want to waste your time on. I would rather cook beans than chat with anybody referring to themselves as a "Wizkid fc"."

@john322226 said:

"I’m glad you listened to my quote. Good pr to save the embarrassment. Next time please work on your anger and know you’re a celebrity and can’t be acting like us. You’re a good artist and should be careful of your reaction. If it’s too much for you, get a new twitter management."

@PalmerErrandboy said:

"But I ask for 5m. You refuse are you really the Asherkine of music industry?"

@the_pere32 said:

"Y always using money to buy fans, sing good music and let people love u for ur craft✌️✌️which one is let's get u a new shop💁🙄."

Davido slams man over controversial 7/7 tweet

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian Afrobeats star David 'Davido' Adeleke ignited a round of reactions following his recent tweet.

The singer, who faced backlash over his tweet about 7/7, a day that symbolizes a celebration in his name, has now replied.

However, the singer's response has sparked another round of conversations from his rival's camp, Wizkid FC.

